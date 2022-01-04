Local Ice Cream Shop Louisville Cream To Appear On The Cooking Channel

Louisville Cream is getting the national attention it deserves.

Louisville Cream, a local ice cream shop, will appear on the national TV show “Food Paradise” next Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 p.m.

The episode will air live on TV on the Cooking Channel, but you can also stream it through Discovery+ and the Food Network Kitchen App.

It’ll spotlight all things “Hot Hot Hot!” and will also feature foods like a hot chicken sandwich, hot tamales, and Carolina Reaper hot wings. Although ice cream shops aren’t typically known for hot food, the episode will spotlight hot fudge, a topping that Louisville Cream offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Cream (@louisvillecream)

“Food Paradise” is a travel-slash-food program hosted by Jesse Blaze Snider, son of Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, that showcases foods across the country within a given theme –– for example, “Street Food Paradise,” “Hamburger Paradise,” and “Burrito Paradise.”

Louisville Cream is located at 632 E. Market St. in NuLu.

