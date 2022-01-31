Learn The ‘Unfiltered Truth’ With These Black History Month Tours At Louisville Museums

The Black Heritage in Racing Tour at the Kentucky Derby Museum is free on Saturdays in February and March.

Black History Month starts tomorrow, Feb. 1, and several local attractions are offering educational tours throughout the coming weeks to connect Louisvillians with the city’s Black history and heritage.

Last year saw the debut of the Unfiltered Truth Collection, a group of live experiences aimed at showcasing the impact that Black Louisvillians have had on the city’s history, from the Black jockeys who won the first Derbies to the activists who have fought for political and social reforms in the last few decades.

Here are four tours on offer:

Named after a mythical bird that flies forward while looking behind itself, “The Sankofa Experience” takes visitors through the ongoing story of the Black Diaspora.

Offered Friday, Feb. 4 and 18 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 5 and 19 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, February 27 at 4 p.m.

You can purchase tickets to some upcoming tours on EventBrite.

You can also receive a $5 discount to a museum ticket when you show up in person and mention the Unfiltered Truth discount or book your spot over the phone at 384-1940.

Old Forester will also sponsor free admission to the museum on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The “Black Heritage in Racing” walking tour will showcase the roles that Black Americans have played in the history of the Derby and the horseracing industry.

Offered every Saturday in February and March at 1 p.m.

The tour is free on those dates and includes a general admission ticket to the Derby Museum.

Black Americans have played a sizable role in Kentucky’s bourbon industry from its beginning, and this tour, “Black Americans in Bourbon,” spotlights their contributions to the business.

Offered Saturday, Feb. 5, 12, and 26 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 19 at 2 p.m.; and every Saturday in March at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are free, but you must book them 24 hours in advance.

Check out “The Best Black Baseball Team You’ve Never Heard Of,” which features the history of the Louisville Unions, a Black baseball team that predated the Negro Leagues. The tours are offered every Saturday in February and March at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are included with the purchase of a museum ticket. Adults are $18, seniors (60+) are $17, kids (6-12) are $11, and kids 5 and under are free.

