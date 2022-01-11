Jason Isbell, Positive For COVID, Is Rescheduling His Louisville Shows

Jason Isbell has tested positive for COVID-19 and with it, is rescheduling his two Louisville shows that were supposed to take place at the Palace Theatre this weekend.

“Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows (Asheville, Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilmington),” Isbell wrote on Twitter.

Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, were supposed to perform at the Palace on Friday and Saturday.

Isbell has been outspoken online about COVID safety, and his cautiousness has carried over to how he’s handled his shows during the pandemic: He requires concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination.

Isbell said on Twitter that he is experiencing minor symptoms, including drainage and muscle aches. He said that his daughter is negative with no symptoms and that his wife, fellow musician Amanda Shires, did not accompany him on tour.

Isbell said that refunds to his Louisville shows will be available at their point of purchase.