Grilled Cheese Restaurant Melt 502 Opens Its Fern Creek Location This Week

Melt 502's Fern Creek location is renovated and ready to open.

Melt 502, a Black-owned, hip-hop themed restaurant in Fern Creek that primarily serves grilled cheese, opens to the public tomorrow.

This isn’t Melt 502’s debut: the restaurant formerly had a location at 812 Lyndon Lane, which opened in 2020 but closed in April.

The restaurant and bar, located at 6318 Bardstown Road, announced its soft opening in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melt 502 (@melt.502)

Melt 502 will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but they’ll serve $3 grilled cheeses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 25 customers at Melt 502 tomorrow will be entered into a drawing to get free food from the restaurant for a year.

Besides grilled cheese, the restaurant’s menu also includes fries, fried catfish, egg rolls and sandwiches.

