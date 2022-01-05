5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/28-1/30)

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

ReEVOLUTIONARY: Poetry On The Move

Roots 101 African American Museum

$30 | 6-9 p.m.

The Last Poets are a group of Black poets and musicians formed in the 1960s whose revolutionary words laid the groundwork for the emergence of hip-hop. One of their founding members, Daveed Nelson, is in town this weekend, and he will take the stage alongside Louisville poets Original N.A.T.I.V.E., Dre Dason and Jibriyll Izsrael.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

Ethan’s ‘Found Ya’ Day PAWty with KHS

PG&Js Dog Bar

No cover for humans | Noon-4 p.m.

Ethan the dog captured our hearts when he was dumped at the Kentucky Humane Society a year ago, 38 pounds and freezing. Come meet him on the anniversary of his rescue at this party hosted by KHS at a place where all pups are loved: PG&Js Dog Bar.

Turners Circus Presents: ‘Flame’

American Turners-Louisville

$15 | 8 p.m.

Enjoy an adult-only live revue from Turners Circus with aerial acts and more. Drink tastings from Gallant Fox Brewing Co. are included. This event is 21+.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

LotR: ‘The Two Towers’

Kentucky Science Center

$10 nonmembers | 1 p.m.

Watch “The Two Towers” on the Kentucky Science Center’s massive, four-story screen. The Science Center is in the midst of showing the Lord of the Rings trilogy on weekends. Catch “The Return of the King” in February.

The June Dempsey Show

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Free (with a drawing of a bird) | 3 p.m.

Emerging Louisville comedian June Dempsey presents a comedy variety hour. We could explain it, but let’s let Dempsey do it: “It will be wholesome, but not lame or puny. it will be edgy, but there will be minimal crude humor. there will be wholesome audience interaction, and everyone will leave with a smile on their face.” Sounds like a good time. It’s free to get in if you bring a drawing of a bird (“It can be a bad drawing,” Dempsey writes, “as long as it is of a bird.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram