This Mexican-inspired Bakery Is Opening A Walk-up Window At Logan Street Market On Saturday

One of the delicious pastries you'll be able to grab at La Pana.

Diego Hernandez first heard about Louisville through an American friend when he was working at his family’s bakery in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Having since moved to the city, he is now the head baker at a walk-up window for a Mexican-inspired bakery that he co-owns in Louisville, La Pana Bakery y Cafe at Logan Street Market.

Hernandez is partnering with chef Francisco Garcia and Josh Gonzalez on the project. They both also co-own Foko, another Mexican restaurant at Logan Street Market, where they started selling bread under the name La Pana during the pandemic.

The service window for La Pana has its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. You can access the bakery from Logan Street in the Shelby Park neighborhood, according to Gonzalez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Pana Bakery y Cafe (@lapanabakery)

There, you’ll find traditional Oaxacan pastries, as well as tres leches cake, cinnamon rolls and Mexican-inspired coffee.

“The process of getting this bakery set up has come to us on its own, step by step, thanks to the community that surrounds us who helped us source our tools and equipment,” said La Pana in a Facebook post. “Although we are excited to share with you all the magic behind a pastry crafted with Mexican techniques, what we are most excited for is to have the opportunity to share this space with everyone that walks through the sidewalk!”