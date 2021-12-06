This Friday, (Almost) All Of This Louisville Business’ Profits Go To Its Employees

Buy anything (but a gift card) at Full Stop Station this Friday, and your money will go to the cafe's employees.

Full Stop Station, a cafe in Germantown, will hold a profit-sharing day for employees this Friday, Dec. 10, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the profit-sharing day, all proceeds from every item sold (except gift cards) will be distributed equally amongst the employees, not the owners.

The cafe announced the profit-sharing day in an Instagram post yesterday:

Full Stop Station is located at 1132 E. Saint Catherine St., at the “wedge” of East St. Catherine St. and E. Oak St. They serve coffee, smoothies, lattes and breakfast and lunch dishes with locally-sourced ingredients.