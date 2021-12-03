The Newfields Art Museum Puts On A Winter Lights Show You’ll Want To Travel To Indy For

Winterlights is in its fifth year as a premium holiday light show in Indianapolis at the Newfields museum. The show started Nov. 22 and will run through Jan. 2. The show contains over 1 million lights and really beautiful displays including a new projection rock show featuring the music of Huckleberry Funk.

The Indianapolis Museum of Art, known now as Newfields sits on land once owned by the Eli Lilly Family. Yes, The Eli Lillys of pharmaceutical fame. One of the family homes is open for tours while on the property for the Winterlights show.

First off, yes, Winterlights is worth the drive. We went to the show on the Friday following Thanksgiving so it was busy, and people were in a festive mood. Masks are required, and the only time they shouldn’t be on your face is when you are snacking or drinking. There are places where distancing isn’t really possible, though because the bulk of the exhibit is outside, there is plenty of space to relieve yourself of your mask safely.

The show features over 1.5 million points of light, and not one of them feels wasted. I enjoyed the ice storm walk and the lawn in front of the J.K. Lilly Home with lights set to “The Nutcracker” suite. I spent the most time in those exhibits and regret nothing.

It was a well-spent evening with much to see and at your own pace. There is no rush to run through the Winterlights exhibit, and as long as your fingers and toes don’t freeze, you should spend as much time as you can.

In a news release, Andy Crask, president of the Bank of America Indianapolis said, “Winterlights is an innovative celebration to be shared with Indianapolis residents and our visitors. Bank of America is proud to continue our support as the presenting sponsor of this special event that illuminates all the best qualities of our city and provides a festive and safe holiday gathering for families and friends.”

As you enter, and at strategic stops throughout, there are places to purchase drinks and snacks for kids and adults.

Tickets are on sale at discovernewfields.org/winterlights.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 for members, $13 for member youth (6-17), $25 for public adults, $17 for public youth (6-17) and free for children five and under. With additional support from Bank of America, Newfields will distribute over 6,000 Winterlights tickets to 32 community partners.

Covid Information

Masks are required for all guests at Newfields when inside and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. For the latest updates, safety protocols regarding COVID-19 and its variants, visit discovernewfields.org.

