The Limbo Is Turning Into A ‘Christmas Vacation’-Themed Bar For The Month

The Limbo, a tiki bar at 411 West Chestnut St., has taken on a new theme for the holidays: for the month of December, it is The Christmas Vacation Bar.

The pop-up, which is themed around the 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” opened today.

The staff are debuting several new cocktails for the season named after famous scenes in the movie: “Eat My Rubber” (gin, peppermint, lemon, and orgeat, served with a candy cane); “Shitter’s Full” (vodka, cinnamon syrup, vegan almond “eggnog,” and St. George coffee liqueur, served in a rainbow-colored poop-emoji-shaped mug); “Bit Nipply Out” (coconut rum, white rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple coconut cream, served frozen); and “Kiss His Ass” (Uncle Nearest whiskey, hot cocoa, whipped cream, salted caramel, served in a Santa mug.)

The bar also has a number of adult-themed events coming up this month, including “Boobies, Booties, & Brunch Buffet,” “All Hail the Kink,” and “Bamboo and Bondage.”

The bar is open from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.