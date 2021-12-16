16 Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 In Louisville

With the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID, 2022 is looking a lot like 2021 and 2020. But, there are more parties this New Year’s Eve than last. If you go, we hope you’re boosted and masked. Here are 16 parties and events across town:

Noon Years | Kentucky Science Center | 727 W. Main St. | kysciencecenter.org | 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Science Center admission

This two-day event offers families (and people who can’t or don’t want to stay up until midnight) the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of 2022. You’ll do the classic 10-second countdown –– right before the stroke of noon –– and enjoy activity stations and a special demo about the electromagnetic spectrum.

New Year’s Eve with Falls City | Falls City Brewing Co. | 901 E. Liberty St. | www.fallscitybeer.com | 5–8 p.m. | No cover

Another early party for non-night owls: Falls City will be livestreaming the ball drop from London rather than New York. The ball drops at 7 p.m. our time.

NYE Celebration | Nouvelle Bar & Bottle | 214 S. Clay St. | Search Facebook | 5 p.m.–1 a.m. | No cover

This wine bar’s motto is “Drink Better Wine.” Their party will feature drinks by more than a dozen wine producers, plus music.

New Year’s Eve Beer Dinner | Sergio’s World Beers | 1605 Story Ave. | sergiosworldbeers.com | 6 p.m. | $70

Indulge before your resolutions kick in with six courses and six beers.

NYE Afro Ball Hosted By Artist BM | Afrokanza Lounge | 1578 Bardstown Road | Search Facebook | 6 p.m.-3 a.m. | $60+

Ring in the new year somewhere new, Afrokanza Lounge on Bardstown Road, complete with an included champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebration | 3rd Turn Brewing | 10408 Watterson Trail | Search Facebook | 7 p.m.-1 a.m. | $60 cash

Toast the new year with two drinks and a midnight bubbly toast, as well as hors d’ouevres by RecBar and donuts.

NYE String Band Bash: A New Year’s Celebration | Gravely Brewing Co. | Search Facebook | 8 p.m. | $20 advance, $25 day-of

Enjoy New Year’s Eve performances from Dark Moon Hollow, Mama Said String Band and Restless Leg String Band.

NYE Live! | Fourth Street Live! | 411 S. Fourth St. | 4thstreetlive.com | 8 p.m. | $80+

The closest thing Louisville has to a Times Square experience. Drink packages start at $80 with free access to the clubs and a champagne toast.

New Years Eve: Willam | Play | 1101 E. Washington St. | playdancebar.com | 8 p.m.-3 a.m. | $25

Party with the drag queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam.

Kaiju New Year’s Eve | Kaiju | 1004 E. Oak St. | Search Facebook | 8 p.m. | $10

Live music returns to this cool Japanese-themed bar for the first time since the pandemic started. Check out performances from Buddy Crime, Grandma’s Boys, and Bird-Dog & the Coyote Gospel Choir, plus DJ sets by Nico and Bird-Dog.

No Cover New Year’s | NoraeBar | 717 E. Market St. | Search Instagram | 8 p.m –4 a.m. | No cover

This karaoke bar is offering a no-cover party with free champagne toasts, dancing, and, of course, karaoke. Private rooms available for booking.

NYE Masquerade Ball | Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill | 1058 Bardstown Road | Search Facebook | 9 p.m. | No cover

“Dress to impress” for champagne, karaoke and dancing.

Coat Check New Years Eve | Zanzabar | 2100 S. Preston St. | zanzabarlouisville.com | 10 p.m. | $15 advance, $20 day-of

Dance away the last of the year with DJ sets from Sam Sneed, McKinley and Hi Def.

New Year’s Eve Party | Coconut Beach | 2787 S. Floyd St. | Search Facebook | 10 p.m. | $10

It’s a Latin New Year’s Eve party with a money/balloon drop, champagne toast and tunes from DJ Gaby G, DJ Frank 502 and Rumba 502.

New Year’s Bash | Mary M. Miller Riverboat | 401 W. River Road | belleoflouisville.org | 10 p.m.-1 a.m. | $95.99

“Cruise into the New Year” with a boat ride along the Ohio with hors d’oeuvres, dancing with DJ Jill and complimentary party favors.

Cigars & Fedoras NYE Celebration! | Kula Gallery | 536 S. Fourth St. | ilovekula.com | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | $20 early bird, $40 day of

Enjoy live music, a top shelf bar and a smokeasy lounge at the Kula Gallery’s all-black affair.

