Roots 101 African American Museum Is Hosting Two Special Thanksgiving Weekend Events

Roots 101 African American Museum will have a pair of events on Thanksgiving weekend to celebrate and give thanks for the experiences and endurance of African American people.

The first event will be the Thanksgiving edition of Roots 101 Fest presented by the Louisville Downtown Partnership. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The museum will feature its usual Sankofa Tour, directed by Troy Bell. It will also include local Black visual artists and artisans selling their creations. There will also be a Black wine experience featuring beverages from Legacy Wine and Spirits and the Smokeasy Lounge as well as live musical performances by Soul River Brown and the Foundation Band.

Admission for the event is $20 and will be held at 124 N. First Street at the Roots 101 building. Tickets can be purchased here and on the Roots 101 website.

The other event is the next evening on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Roots 101 African American museum will do another presentation of the Sankofa Tour, but this time with a focus on youth. There will also be hot chocolate, gingerbread house-making, holiday crafts, a Santa workshop and storytelling. Guests are encouraged to come cozy and wear pajamas to the event.

Admission to this event is also $20 and will include photos with Santa Claus. It is also being held at the Roots 101 space at 124 N. First Street. Tickets are on sale here for this event and on the Roots 101 website.

Roots 101 was founded in 2019 by Lamont Collins. It began as a way to combat the lack of narratives involving Black experiences. Collins began his own collection of African American history when he was a child with an autograph from Muhammad Ali. In June 2021 the Museum had its grand opening and Collins was able to bring his collection to the public.

