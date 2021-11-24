Poorcastle Music Festival Returns In 2022

COVID has thrown so many events into postponement hell, making a lot of us wonder what’s coming back and what’s done for good.

Thankfully, the indie music festival Poorcastle — a small, multi-day event featuring some of the area’s best bands and artists — is coming back in 2022.

Poorcastle has just announced that it will return May 20-22 at Breslin Park, “with even more vendors and festival experiences in partnership with dozens of local businesses as we continue to grow into the space.”

If you’re interested in performing or selling, musician and vendor submission forms open on Wednesday, Dec. 1 via Poorcastle’s website. Submissions will close on Jan. 1, 2022.

The lineup will be announced on Feb. 1, 2022, via a yet-to-be-announced release party.

Poorcastle, which started in 2013, has long used the slogan, “A festival for the rest of us,” and was started as a reaction to the larger Forecastle festival. It’s long prided itself on cheap tickets and a locally-focused lineup.

It started as a single-day festival at Apocalypse Brew Works, but has slowly evolved into multiple days, more bands and, in 2019, a new venue of Breslin Park, where it was held for a single year before the event was canceled for the next two.

We’re happy it’s back. Stay tuned for ticket info.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.