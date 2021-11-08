the depot Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Photos: Inside Jeffersonville’s Colorful New Shipping Container Venue, The Depot

Jeffersonville’s brand new art market and concert venue, The Depot, has been making its grand debut with the event series called Depot Days, which has taken place for the past three Saturdays with one more event coming up on the 13th.  The event series featuring local artists, bands and food trucks is a small taste of what’s to come for the colorful spot in the heart of the NoCo Arts and Cultural District. Sitting at 701 Michigan Ave., The Depot was created for artists of various talents to showcase and sell their work. The repurposed shipping containers are covered in vibrant murals by local muralist Wilfred Sieg III. While the first level of containers have been revamped for artists to set up shop, the second level serves as a viewing area that overlooks the lawn and stage. The venue also features an overhang for shade with seating as well as bathrooms and an indoor space to get drinks.

The new venue features two levels of repurposed shipping containers covered in colorful murals by local artist Wilfred Sieg III.
From the second level of the repurposed shipping containers, people can overlook the lawn and concert stage.
Kyle Dixon stopped by The Depot to take some photos with his book Mazes of Matter.
Attendees of the event series danced to The Mad Taxpayers.
LaLa Belle Art set up shop at The Depot on Saturday for the event series.
Artists can showcase and sell their work in the first level of these revamped shipping containers.
Along with a stage area for performances, The Depot also features an indoor area to grab a drink.
The colorful repurposed shipping containers are a space for local artists to showcase and sell their work.
Christina Gutowski with her shop Ain’t It Strange.
Kat Wang with her shop The Lanikee House.
Artists also set up their shops in the courtyard area of the venue.

