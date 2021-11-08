Photos: Inside Jeffersonville’s Colorful New Shipping Container Venue, The Depot

Jeffersonville’s brand new art market and concert venue, The Depot, has been making its grand debut with the event series called Depot Days, which has taken place for the past three Saturdays with one more event coming up on the 13th. The event series featuring local artists, bands and food trucks is a small taste of what’s to come for the colorful spot in the heart of the NoCo Arts and Cultural District. Sitting at 701 Michigan Ave., The Depot was created for artists of various talents to showcase and sell their work. The repurposed shipping containers are covered in vibrant murals by local muralist Wilfred Sieg III. While the first level of containers have been revamped for artists to set up shop, the second level serves as a viewing area that overlooks the lawn and stage. The venue also features an overhang for shade with seating as well as bathrooms and an indoor space to get drinks.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.