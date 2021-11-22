Hammerheads Closes Highlands Location

Hammerheads, the popular Germantown restaurant that expanded to a second location about a year and a half ago, announced on social media that its second location, in the Highlands, has closed.

“Highlands Hammerheads would like to thank everyone for the support over the last couple years,” the announcement read. “We are sad to announce that we will no longer be operating at our Highlands location. The owners have decided to step back and focus on the original Germantown Hammerheads location for now. Thank you Louisville and we hope to see everyone in Germantown!”

Hammerheads began in a tiny spot at 921 Swan Street before adding a second location at 2222 Dundee Road. Owners Adam Burress and Chase Murcerino have also opened other restaurants, such as Game and Loop 22.

