30+ Art Exhibits In Louisville To See This November

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“Truth or Dare: A Reality Show”
Through December
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“What Lies Beneath”
Through March 2022
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
21c Museum Hotel
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“Va Va Vixens Photographer Group Show”
Through Nov. 12
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Photographs by Scott Slusher”
Through Nov. 12
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Art Sanctuary
1433 S. Shelby St.
Hours: By appointment
art-sanctuary.org
“Journeys in Nature” by Richard S. McWherter
Through Nov. 14
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Urban Archaeology” by Vyncex
Through Nov. 14
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
820 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
sointoart.org
“Lost and Found”
Nov. 12-Jan. 1
Ceramics by Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“Debra Clem: Surface and Illusion”
Through Jan. 22
Solo show by the head of the painting department at IUS Southwest.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
Open Studio Louisville Exhibition
Through Nov. 19
Work by artists who are on the Open Studio Louisville tours.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts
Hite Art Institute, UofL
100 E. Main St.
Hours: By appointment only
louisville.edu/art
“Women at Work: Venturing into the Public Sphere”
Through Dec. 31
Explores the societal changes that transformed the lives of many American women in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Features work by local artist Irene Mudd.
Filson Historical Society
1310 S. Third St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
filsonhistorical.org
“West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation”
Through Sept. 2022
Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
fraziermuseum.org
“On the Beaten Track: Selections from Two Bodies of Work” by Joe Wolek
Through Nov. 6
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. Also showing ceramics by Lena Wolek.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“Salvaged Landscapes” by Stephen Dorsett
Through Nov. 14
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
“Summer of 2020: Louisville’s Struggle for Racial Justice”
Through Nov. 14
Photographs from the Courier Journal. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“Women Hold Up Half the Sky”
Through Nov. 14
Photographs by Bud Dorsey and Aukram Burton. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kcaah.org
Group Show
Through Dec. 31
Group exhibition featuring Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lesliespetzcustomframing.com
“Before It Falls Apart”
Through Nov. 7
Kiah Celeste creates sculptures from broken material.
“A Layered Approach”
Through Nov. 7
Features a series of sculptural paintings by James Benjamin Franklin.
“Mystical Heart”
Through Nov. 7
New narrative paintings by Cynthia Norton.
“Spectrum”
Through Nov. 7
Using textiles and photography, Myra Greene examines concepts of race and the body.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“Through the Lens”
Through Nov. 28
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“The Education of Desire”
Nov. 6-28
Paintings by Sabra L. Crockett and wearable sculptures by Edwin Ramirez.
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
koreartgallery.com
“this is new york: the september 11 photographs”
Through Nov. 14
The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed.
Louisville Free Public Library
Main branch, 301 York St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
“American Nocturne” by Zed Saeed
Through Dec. 2
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”
Through Dec. 31
Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
“French Café Culture: Nostalgia and Anticipation”
Through Nov. 28
Photography by Amira Karaoud and Keith Auerbach. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“Cast a Magic Circle”
Through Nov. 1
Debut show by collage artist Irene Mudd.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays-Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”
Through Nov. 7
Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.
Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”
Through Feb. 13, 2022
Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“Never Meet a Stranger: Photography by West of Ninth” by Shae and Walt Smith
Through Dec. 17
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
University of Louisville Photographic Archives
Elkstrom Library, Lower Level 17
2215 S. Third St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
library.louisville.edu/archives
“Empyrean” by Madison Cawein
Through Nov. 13
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art