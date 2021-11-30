30+ Art Exhibits In Louisville To See This November

From “American Nocturne” by Zed Saeed. Showing at Moremen Gallery.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“Truth or Dare: A Reality Show”



Through December

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“What Lies Beneath”



Through March 2022

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“Va Va Vixens Photographer Group Show”

Through Nov. 12

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Photographs by Scott Slusher”

Through Nov. 12

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Hours: By appointment

art-sanctuary.org

“Journeys in Nature” by Richard S. McWherter

Through Nov. 14

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Urban Archaeology” by Vyncex

Through Nov. 14

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

820 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

sointoart.org

“Lost and Found”

Nov. 12-Jan. 1

Ceramics by Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“Debra Clem: Surface and Illusion”

Through Jan. 22

Solo show by the head of the painting department at IUS Southwest.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

Open Studio Louisville Exhibition



Through Nov. 19

Work by artists who are on the Open Studio Louisville tours.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Hite Art Institute, UofL

100 E. Main St.

Hours: By appointment only

louisville.edu/art

“Women at Work: Venturing into the Public Sphere”

Through Dec. 31

Explores the societal changes that transformed the lives of many American women in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Features work by local artist Irene Mudd.

Filson Historical Society

1310 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

filsonhistorical.org

“West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation”

Through Sept. 2022

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

“On the Beaten Track: Selections from Two Bodies of Work” by Joe Wolek

Through Nov. 6

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. Also showing ceramics by Lena Wolek.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“Salvaged Landscapes” by Stephen Dorsett

Through Nov. 14

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

“Summer of 2020: Louisville’s Struggle for Racial Justice”

Through Nov. 14

Photographs from the Courier Journal. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“Women Hold Up Half the Sky”

Through Nov. 14

Photographs by Bud Dorsey and Aukram Burton. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kcaah.org

Group Show

Through Dec. 31

Group exhibition featuring Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

“Before It Falls Apart”

Through Nov. 7

Kiah Celeste creates sculptures from broken material.

“A Layered Approach”

Through Nov. 7

Features a series of sculptural paintings by James Benjamin Franklin.

“Mystical Heart”

Through Nov. 7

New narrative paintings by Cynthia Norton.

“Spectrum”

Through Nov. 7

Using textiles and photography, Myra Greene examines concepts of race and the body.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“Through the Lens”

Through Nov. 28

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“The Education of Desire”

Nov. 6-28

Paintings by Sabra L. Crockett and wearable sculptures by Edwin Ramirez.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

“this is new york: the september 11 photographs”



Through Nov. 14

The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed.

Louisville Free Public Library

Main branch, 301 York St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

“American Nocturne” by Zed Saeed



Through Dec. 2

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”

Through Dec. 31

Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“French Café Culture: Nostalgia and Anticipation”

Through Nov. 28

Photography by Amira Karaoud and Keith Auerbach. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“Cast a Magic Circle”

Through Nov. 1

Debut show by collage artist Irene Mudd.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays-Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”

Through Nov. 7

Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”

Through Feb. 13, 2022

Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“Never Meet a Stranger: Photography by West of Ninth” by Shae and Walt Smith

Through Dec. 17

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

University of Louisville Photographic Archives

Elkstrom Library, Lower Level 17

2215 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

library.louisville.edu/archives

“Empyrean” by Madison Cawein

Through Nov. 13

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art