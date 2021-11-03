3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/5)

Friday, Nov. 5

Late for Dinner: Tristen Brooke and Molly’s Midnight Villains

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m.

Art Sanctuary opens its doors for another Friday local music show, this one featuring Tristen Brooke (a four-piece mix of classical, funk, rock and earthy soul) and Molly’s Midnight Villains (acoustic guitar duo).

<a href="https://tristenbrooke.bandcamp.com/album/tristen-brooke">Tristen Brooke by Tristen Brooke</a>

PAKG, Anemic Royalty, Routine Caffeine, The Anchorites

High Horse Bar

$10 | 8:30 p.m.

A night of great local acts, headlined by Producing A Kind Generation, a genre-bending, emotionally-forward band that creates magnetic sounds.

Sunday, Nov. 7

HBD JONI: A Joni Mitchell Birthday Bash

Zanzabar

$15 | 7:30 p.m.

Local songwriters pay tribute to one of the best to ever do it at A Joni Mitchell Birthday Bash. Performers include: Lauren Balthrop, Sarah Breit, Bridge 19, Stephen Couch, Danny Flanigan, Alanna Fugate, J D Green, Carly Johnson & Craig Wagner, Jason Bemis Lawrence, Tony Minzenberger, Janice Fowler Pruitt w/ Mike Williams, Ray Rizzo, Roadie, Juliana Rodriguez, and Heather Summers.

