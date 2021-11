3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/5)

Friday, Nov. 5

Late for Dinner: Tristen Brooke and Molly’s Midnight Villains

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m.

Art Sanctuary opens its doors for another Friday local music show, this one featuring Tristen Brooke (a four-piece mix of classical, funk, rock and earthy soul) and Molly’s Midnight Villains (acoustic guitar duo).

Tristen Brooke by Tristen Brooke

PAKG, Anemic Royalty, Routine Caffeine, The Anchorites

High Horse Bar

$10 | 8:30 p.m.

A night of great local acts, headlined by Producing A Kind Generation, a genre-bending, emotionally-forward band that creates magnetic sounds.

Sunday, Nov. 7

HBD JONI: A Joni Mitchell Birthday Bash

Zanzabar

$15 | 7:30 p.m.

Local songwriters pay tribute to one of the best to ever do it at A Joni Mitchell Birthday Bash. Performers include: Lauren Balthrop, Sarah Breit, Bridge 19, Stephen Couch, Danny Flanigan, Alanna Fugate, J D Green, Carly Johnson & Craig Wagner, Jason Bemis Lawrence, Tony Minzenberger, Janice Fowler Pruitt w/ Mike Williams, Ray Rizzo, Roadie, Juliana Rodriguez, and Heather Summers.