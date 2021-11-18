18 Art Exhibits To See In Louisville This December

“Here to There” by Martin Rollins will be at WheelHouse Art in December.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“Truth or Dare: A Reality Show”



Through December

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“What Lies Beneath”

Through March

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“Lost and Found”

Through Jan. 3

Assemblage art ceramics by Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“Debra Clem: Surface and Illusion”

Through Jan. 22

Solo show by the head of the painting department at IUS.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, 12-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“Women at Work: Venturing into the Public Sphere”

Through Dec. 31

Explores the societal changes that transformed the lives of many American women in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Features work by local artist Irene Mudd.

Filson Historical Society

1310 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

filsonhistorical.org

“West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation”

Through September

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

“on and off the wall”

Through Jan. 8

Mixed media sculpture by Brent Oglesbee and W.G. Rickel.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“Black in Bluegrass”

Through Dec. 19

Woodcut and linocut prints by Norman Spencer.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

Group Show

Through Dec. 31

Group exhibition featuring Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

“Crafting the Vernacular”

Through April 3

Group show of glass artists.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“ENID: Generations of Women Sculptors”

Dec. 1-31

Featuring Louisville-based collective of women artists.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

“American Nocturne” by Zed Saeed

Through Dec. 2

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“Splendor, Myth & Ritual”

Through Dec. 31

Louisville Photo Biennial show by Keith Carter.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“Off the Wall”

Dec. 3-24

Show of works by all artist members.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“Winter Wonderland”

Through Jan. 3

The gallery’s fifth annual handmade ornament show.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays-Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”

Through Feb. 13

Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“Never Meet a Stranger: Photography by West of Ninth” by Shae and Walt Smith

Through Dec. 17

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

University of Louisville Photographic Archives

Elkstrom Library, Lower Level 17

2215 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

library.louisville.edu/archives

“Here to There”

Dec. 4-Jan. 15

Urban and rural scenes in oil pastels and other media by Martin Rollins.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story confused where artist Debra Clem works. It’s IUS.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.