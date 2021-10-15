To Commemorate Buffalo Trail, A Statue Is Planned For Preston And Shelby Streets

While the Saint Joseph's Area Association awaits donations for its buffalo statue, this art work hangs in its place. | Via Facebook/Saint Joseph's Area Association

Long ago when colonizers roamed the lands of Kentucky and Southern Indiana, they learned that the best way to traverse these lands was to follow the well worn paths created by buffalo and indigenous peoples for hundreds, if not thousands of years. This pathway has been known as the buffalo or Vincennes Trace and was a pathway, according to Indiana Historic Pathways, that was as durable as any road built today.

From the Indiana side of the River, the trace led into Kentucky. The crossing point was at the Falls of the Ohio where the river was at its most shallow.

Now the Saint Joseph’s Area Association seeks to mark their space along the historic pathway. At the intersection of Preston and Shelby streets, on the median near Harrison and Clarks Lane, the Association would like to install a sculpture of a buffalo to add their mark to retracing the buffalo trails commemorated around the country.

Donations to help this effort can be made through the website or via check, made payable to: Saint Joseph Area Association (Buffalo Project) and mailed to:

Buffalo Sculpture

526 Atwood Street

Louisville, Ky 40217

The group intends to host fundraising events and offers area businesses swag to display in their businesses to help fund the effort.

