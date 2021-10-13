The Winners Of The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards Are Here

It’s back. The highlight of awards season. The most cutthroat competition in the land. The most anticipated listicle of the year. No, we’re just joking around — Readers’ Choice is just about fun and highlighting local people, places and businesses. And, in a time where there’s been a lot of struggle and setbacks, we hope that this issue helps drive spending to new places, pumping money into the local economy. So, scan through how your fellow readers voted, but mostly use this list to make plans. Find a new favorite spot, artist, album or dozens of other possibilities. Then open up your wallet and spend some money.
Aesthetics
Best Body Piercing
1. Tattoo Charlie’s
2. Twisted Images
3. Artfully Insane
Best Brow/Lashes Studio
1. Dollface
2. Clique
3. Body & Brow Boutique
Best Barbershop
1. Derby City Chop Shop
2. Handsome Fellows
3. Gentleman’s Cut
Best Day Spa
1. CaloSpa
2. Weightless Float Center
3. Lou Well Spa
Best Hair Salon
1. Under the Dryer
2. Trim NuLu
3. Teaz Salon
Best Nail Salon
1. American Nails
2. Nail Box
3. Majestic Nails
Best Tanning Studio
1. Sun Tan City
2. Clique
3. The Glow Mother
Best Tattoo Studio
1. Tattoo Charlie’s
2. Mama Tried
3. Hornet’s Nest
Best Tattoo Artist
1. Boomer Johnston, Hornet’s Nest
2. Lyndi Lou, Mama Tried
3. Travis King, Prophecy Ink
Best Waxing Studio
1. Clique
2. European Wax Center
3. Jeeka Does It
A&E
Best Art Gallery (That Is Not A Museum)
1. Tim Faulkner Gallery
2. B. Deemer
3. Revelry Boutique Gallery
Best Local Album in 2020
1. Carly Johnson — Carly Johnson
2. Prodigy Tha Kid — 10050
3. Dystorchestra — Dues Ex Machina, Pt. 1
Best Local Song in 2020
1. Prodigy Tha Kid — “Modelo”
2. Faif — “Fallen Tears”
3. Jameron — “Venture”
Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music
1. Piper Madison
2. Electric Garden
3. Prodigy Tha Kid
Best Cover Band
1. Most Wanted
2. The Rumors
3. The Juice Box Heroes
Best Local Comedian
1. Austin Baker
2. Mandee McKelvey
3. Mack Dryden
Best Place to See Comedy
1. Planet of the Tapes
2. The Caravan Comedy Club
3. The Bard’s Town
Best Drag Performer
1. Aubrey Jae
2. Umi Naughty
3. Gilda Wabbit
Best Karaoke Bar
1. NoraeBar
2. Akiko’s Karaoke Club
3. The Merryweather
Best Live Music Venue
1. Headliners Music Hall
2. The Louisville Palace
3. Zanzabar
Best Live Theater Venue
1. Actors Theatre of Louisville
2. Kentucky Performing Arts
3. Derby Dinner
Best Improv Troupe
1. Louisville Improvisors
2. The Indicators
3. The Hystericals
Best Movie Theater
1. Baxter Avenue Theatres Filmworks
2. Xscape Theatres
3. Cinemark Tinseltown
Best Museum (That Is Not A Gallery)
1. Speed Art Museum
2. Frazier History Museum
3. KMAC Museum
Best Outdoor Art Show
1. St. James Court Art Show
2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair
3. UnFair
Best Performing Arts Group
1. Kentucky Shakespeare
2. Louisville Orchestra
3. Chicken Coop Theatre Co.
Best Theater Production (between September and March 2020)
1. “The Wizard of Oz” — Act Louisville
2. “Grey Gardens” — Chicken Coop Theatre Co.
3. Shakespeare in the Park
Best Visual Artist
1. John Brooks
2. Guinever Smith
3. Teri Dryden
Health & Fitness
Best Cycling Studio
1. CycleBar Middletown
2. The Jewish Community Center
3. CycleBar St. Matthews
Best Dentist
1. Mortenson Family Dental
2. Davis Dental
3. Anthony M. Zangari
Best Doctor
1. Dr. Clayton Smith — UofL Physicians
2. Dr. Katherine Dotson — Norton Health
3. Dr. Terry Weiss — Baptist Health
Best Gym/Fitness Club
1. Derby City Crossfit
2. Title Boxing Club
3. Orangetheory
Best Massage
1. Massage on Mellwood
2. Derby City Massage
3. Sea of Tranquility
Best Mental Health Provider
1. Bridge Counseling and Wellness
2. Behavioral Wellness Clinic
3. Kevin Snellen
Best Personal Trainers
1. Orangetheory Highlands
2. Title Boxing Club
3. Body Sculptors
Best Pilates Studio
1. Lowber Pilates
2. Studio Pilates
3. Wild & Woolly Pilates
Best Place To Buy CBD Products
1. 502 Hemp
2. One Love Hemp Dispensary
3. 7 Leaf
Best Place To Buy Edibles
1. One Love Hemp Dispensary
2. 502 Hemp
3. 7 Leaf
Best CDB Oil
1. Bickett and Boone — Cornbread Mafia
2. 502 Hemp
3. Essentially Hemp
Best Yoga Studio
1. Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
2. YogaSt8
3. 502 Power Yoga
Best Yoga Teacher
1. Meredith Conroy — Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
2. Abica Dubay — Yogast8
3. Carrie Irwin — Bwnd and Zen Hot Yoga
Places & Attractions
Best Apartment Complex
1. Amp Apartments
2. Germantown Mill Lofts
3. Main & Clay
Best Place For An Event/Party
1. Mellwood Art Center
2. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
3. Speed Art Museum
Best Farmers Market
1. Douglass Loop
2. St. Matthews
3. Bardstown Road
Best Flea Market
1. Fleur de Flea
2. Flea Off Market
3. Birdie & Vi’s Fleatique
Best Reuse Of A Historic Building
1. Angel’s Envy
2. Noche Mexican BBQ
3. Colonial Gardens
Best Place For Free Entertainment
1. Waterfront Park/Waterfront Wednesdays
2. Kentucky Shakespeare at Central Park
3. Planet of the Tapes
Best Neighborhood
1. The Highlands
2. Clifton
3. Germantown
Best Park
1. Cherokee Park
2. The Parklands of Floyd’s Fork
3. Iroquois Park
Best Place To Take your Dog
1. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
2. Cherokee Park
3. The Parklands Dog Park
Best Place To Take Kids In The Summer
1. Louisville Zoo
2. The Jewish Community Center
3. Kentucky Kingdom
Best Place To Swim
1. Lakeside Swim Club
2. The Jewish Community Center
3. Turner’s
Best Place To Play Soccer
1. Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex
2. Lynn Family Stadium
3. Seneca Park
Best Senior Living Community
1. Masonic Home
2. Atria
3. Episcopal Church Home
Local Shops
Best Adult/Erotic Store
1. Cirilla’s
2. Love Boutique
3. Adam & Eve
Best Antique Store
1. Middletown Peddlers Mall
2. Fleur de Flea
3. Mellwood Antiques & Interiors
Best Bicycle Shop
1. Parkside Bikes
2. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling
3. Middletown Cycling
Best Chocolate/Candy Shop
1. Muth’s Candies
2. Sweet Spot
3. Art Eatables
Best Car Dealer
1. Neil Huffman Automotive Group
2. Oxmoor Auto Group
3. Bob Hook
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique
1. Dot Fox Clothing Culture
2. Electric Indigo
3. Work the Metal
Best Men’s Clothing Boutique
1. Him Gentleman’s Boutique
2. The Capsule
3. Evolve
Best Comic Book Shop
1. Pop’s
2. The Great Escape
3. Heroes Comics and Gaming
Best Consignment Shop
1. Sassy Fox
2. Fat Rabbit
3. Margaret’s Fine Consignments
Best Furniture Store
1. Bliss Home
2. Molly Monkey Kids
3. Green Collar Studio
Best Instrument Shop
1. Doo Wop Shop
2. Guitar Emporium
3. Mom’s Music
Best Jewelry Story
1. Koerber’s Fine Jewelry
2. Davis Jewelers
3. Lackadazee
Best Liquor Store
1. Old Town Wine & Spirits
2. Total Wine & More
3. Westport Whiskey & Wine
Best Store for Bourbon
1. Westport Whiskey & Wine
2. Old Town Wine & Spirits
3. Total Wine & More
Best Local Bookstore
1. Carmichael’s Bookstore
2. Half Price Books
3. Barnes & Noble
Best Local Hardware Store
1. Oscar’s Hardware
2. Keith’s Hardware
3. Brownsboro Hardware
Best Local Health Food Store
1. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets
2. Whole Foods
3. Seeds & Greens
Best Local Record Store
1. Guestroom Records
2. Better Days Records
3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop
Best Local Wine Shop
1. The Wine Rack
2. Total Wine & More
3. Old Town Wine & Spirits
Best New Store/Business
1. Birdie & Vi’s Fleatique
2. The Capsule
3. Petals
Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store
1. Quest Outdoors
2. Dick’s Sporting Goods
3. Cabela’s
Best Pet Shop
1. Feeders Supply
2. Sandy’s Pet Shop
3. Bourbon City Barkery
Best Skate Shop
1. Home Skateshop
2. Tiny Sk8Shop — Riot Skate Park
3. Asylum Xtreme
Best Head Shop
1. Electric Ladyland
2. Puff Puff Pass
3. Trippy’s Smoke Shop
Best Tobacco Store
1. Cox’s Smokers Outlet
2. J Shepherd
3. Kremer’s Smoke Shop
Best Place To Buy A Plant
1. Forage
2. Mahonia
3. Petals
Best Place To Buy Vape Products
1. One Love Hemp Dispensary
2. 502 Hemp
3. Vapor Lab
Best Vintage Clothing Store
1. The Nitty Gritty
2. The Capsule
3. Fat Rabbit
Best Place To Buy A Unique Gift
1. Work the Metal
2. LOUaBULL
3. Revelry
Services
Best Advertising Agency
1. An Agency
2. Mightily
3. Think Tank
Best Local Bank
1. Republic Bank
2. Citizens Union Bank
3. Stock Yards Bank And Trust
Best Credit Union
1. Park Community Credit Union
2. L&N Federal Credit Union
3. Commonwealth Credit Union
Best Dry Cleaner
1. Highland Cleaners
2. Nu-Yale Cleaners
3. Evergreen
Best Grocery Store
1. Kroger
2. Trader Joe’s
3. ValuMarket
Best Hotel
1. 21c Museum Hotel
2. Omni Louisville Hotel
3. Hotel Distil
Best Interior Designer
1. Barry Wooley
2. Reflections of You By Amy
3. Leslie Lewis & Assoc.
Best Lawyer
1. Hessig & Pohl
2. Nick Neumann
3. Reczek Law Office
Best Local Pet Grooming
1. Bark Avenue
2. The Groom Room
3. Pawsitively Dogs Grooming
Best Mechanic
1. Gates Automotive Service
2. Tachyon Performance
3. Reece Service Center
Best Place To Take Music Lessons
1. Kentucky Arts Academy
2. Mom’s
3. Doo Wop Shop
Best PR Firm
1. Debra Locker Group
2. Pro Communications
3. C2 Communications
Best Travel Agency
1. Mint Julep Tours
2. Vacation Experts
3. My World Travel
Best Roofer
1. Highland Roofing
2. Ray Nolan
3. Bone Dry
Best Plumber
1. BC Plumbing
2. Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric
3. Dauenhauer
Best Vet Clinic
1. VCA Fairleigh Animal Hospital
2. Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
3. Johnson Animal Clinic
Best Doggie Day Care
1. The Pet Station Country Club
2. Bark Avenue Groom & Bowtique
3. PetSuites
Food & Dining
Best Appetizers
1. Mojito’s Tapas
2. LouVino
3. Four Pegs
Best Bakery
1. Nord’s Bakery
2. Blue Dog Bakery and Café
3. Plehn’s Bakery
Best BBQ
1. Feast BBQ
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Four Pegs
Best Breakfast
1. Wild Eggs
2. Con Huevos
3. Biscuit Belly
Best Boozy Brunch
1. Le Moo
2. Four Pegs
3. LouVino
Advertisement
Best Burger
1. Kern’s Korner
2. Toasty’s Tavern
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best Burrito
1. New Wave Burritos
2. El Mundo
3. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana
Best Caterer
1. Casey Mader Chef It Up
2. Wiltshire
3. Masterson’s
Best Cajun
1. J. Gumbo’s
2. Lou Lou Food + Drink
3. The SeaFood Lady
Best Chef
1. Edward Lee
2. Chris Williams
3. Casey Mader
Best Chili
1. Four Pegs
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Check’s Cafe
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. August Moon
2. Double Dragon
3. The Joy Luck
Best Coffee Shop
1. Heine Brothers’
2. Please & Thank You
3. Sunergos Coffee
Best Cuban Restaurant
1. Havana Rumba
2. La Bodeguita De Mima
3. Mojito in Havana
Best Deli/Sandwish Shop
1. Morris Deli
2. Stevens & Stevens Deli
3. Frank’s Meat & Produce
Best Delivery
1. New Wave Burritos
2. Pizza Lupo
3. Asian Wok
Best Fine Dining
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
3. Volare Italian Ristorante
Best Fish Sandwich
1. The Fishery
2. Mike Linnig’s Restaurant
3. The Fish House
Best Fried Chicken
1. Joella’s Hot Chicken
2. Royal’s
3. The Eagle
Best Food Truck/Cart
1. Bamba Egg Roll
2. Flavaville
3. 502 Cafe
Best Guacamole
1. El Mundo
2. Guaca Mole
3. Seviche
Best Hot Dog
1. Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs
2. Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago
3. That’s My Dog
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. Louisville Cream
2. Graeter’s
3. The Comfy Cow
Best Indian Restaurant
1. Kashmir Indian Restaurant
2. Dakshin South Indian Restaurant
3. Shalimar Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. bar Vetti
3. Vincenzo’s
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Sarang
2. Gogi 1055 Korean BBQ
3. Lee’s Korean Restaurant
Best Late-Night Bite
1. The Back Door
2. Four Pegs
3. Hilltop Tavern
Best Latin Restaurant
1. Seviche
2. Havana Rumba
3. La Bodeguita De Mima
Best Lunch Spot
1. The Café
2. Stevens & Stevens Deli
3. Naive
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. Noche Mexican BBQ
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Shiraz
2. Safier Mediterranean Deli
3. The Grape Leaf
Best New Restaurant
1. Everyday Kitchen
2. Gorilla Bob’s Grub Shack
3. Toasty’s Tavern
Best Outdoor Dining
1. River House Restaurant and Raw Bar
2. Chik’n & Mi
3. Everyday Kitchen
Best Patio For Pets
1. Four Pegs
2. ShopBar
3. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
Best Pho
1. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant
2. Vietnam Kitchen
3. Pho Ba Luu
Best Pizza
1. Pizza Lupo
2. The Post
3. Boombozz
Best Place For A Romantic Dinner
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Volare
3. Seviche
Best Ramen
1. Ramen House
2. Chik’n & Mi
3. Renshoku
Best Raw Bar (That Is Not Sushi)
1. River House Restaurant & Raw Bar
2. Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar
3. Lou Oyster Cult
Best Restaurant: Butchertown
1. Naive
2. Pizza Lupo
3. Hog Father
Best Restaurant: Downtown
1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
2. Proof on Main
3. Vincenzo’s
Best Restaurant: East Louisville
1. The Village Anchor
2. Havana Rumba
3. LouVino
Best Restaurant: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. Four Pegs
2. Check’s Cafe
3. The Post
Best Restaurant: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. El Mundo
3. Irish Rover
Best Restaurant: Highlands
1. Noche Mexican BBQ
2. Ramsi’s Cafe On the World
3. Jack Fry’s
Best Restaurant: NuLu
1. Mayan Cafe
2. bar Vetti
3. EveryDay Kitchen
Best Restaurant: South Louisville
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Vietnam Kitchen
3. Gorilla Bob’s Grub Shack
Best Restaurant: St. Matthews
1. The Fishery
2. Joella’s Hot Chicken
3. District 6
Best Restaurant: West Louisville
1. The Table
2. Lucretia’s Kitchen
3. Big Momma’s Soul Kitchen
Best Restaurant: S. Indiana
1. Pints & Union
2. The Exchange
3. Parlour
Best Salad
1. Green District
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. bar Vetti
Best Steakhouse
1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
2. Pat’s Steakhouse
3. Le Moo
Best Sushi
1. Dragon King’s Daughter
2. Oishii Sushi
3. Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
Best Taco
1. El Taco Luchador
2. Noche Mexican BBQ
3. Agave & Rye
Best Takeout
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Gorilla Bob’s Grub shack
3. V-Grits
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Simply Thai
2. Time 4 Thai
3. Thai Cafe
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. V-Grits
2. Roots/Heart & Soy
3. Shahar Cafe
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant
3. District 6
Best Wings
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Four Pegs
3. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
Drinks
Best To-Go Cocktails
1. The Merryweather
2. Planet of the Tapes
3. Gold Bar
Best Bartender
1. Maggie Luckett — Four Pegs
2. Alana Hudson — Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Brandon Haydon — Big Bar
Best Bar: Butchertown
1. High Horse
2. Play
3. Gold Bar
Best Bar: Downtown
1. Expo
2. Meta
3. Hell or High water
Best Bar: East Louisville
1. Captain’s Quarters
2. Commonwealth Tap
3. Village Anchor
Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. The Merryweather
2. Four Pegs
3. The Pearl
Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Hilltop Tavern
2. The Silver Dollar
3. The Gallant Fox
Best Bar: Highlands
1. Big Bar
2. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
3. ShopBar
Best Bar: NuLu
1. Taj Louisville
2. NoraeBar
3. Galaxie
Best Bar: South Louisville
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. The B.A. Colonial
3. O’Dolly’s
Best Bar: St. Matthews
1. Diamond Pub & Billiards
2. Saint’s Pizza and Pub
3. Gerstle’s Place
Best Bar: West End
1. Sally Forth Taproom
2. Double Deuces
3. Club Cedar
Best Bar: S. Indiana
1. Pints & Union
2. The Alcove
3. Our Lady of Perpetual Hops
Best Hotel Bar
1. Proof on Main — 21c Museum hotel
2. Pin + Proof — Omni Louisville Hotel
3. 8UP
Best Beer List
1. Holy Grale
2. Sergio’s World Beers
3. Four Pegs
Best Bourbon List
1. Trouble Bar
2. The Silver Dollar
3. Bourbons Bistro
Best Local Brewery
1. Monnik Beer Co.
2. Gravely Brewing Co.
3. Mile Wide Beer Co.
Best Local Craft Beer
1. Gravely — Debaser IPA
3. Monnik — Eagle Skull Saison
4. Mile Wide — McPoyle Milk Stout
Best Cocktail
1. Mai Tai — The Merryweather
2. BlueBerry Smash — The B.A. Colonial
3. Gin Varney — Planet of the Tapes
Best Local Distillery
1. Copper & Kings
2. Angel’s Envy
3. Rabbit Hole
Best Dive Bar
1. Bambi Bar
2. The Back Door
3. Nachbar
Best Wine List
1. LouVino
2. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
3. Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop
Best Margarita
1. El Mundo
2. Noche Mexican BBQ
3. I Love Tacos
Nightlife
Best Bar Scene
1. Play
2. High Horse
3. Big Bar
Best Club DJ
1. Silver + Gold
2. Glittertitz DJZ
3. Sam Sneed
Best Gay Bar/Club
1. Play
2. Big Bar
3. Chill Bar
Best Happy Hour
1. Big Bar
2. Chill Bar
3. Trouble Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub
1. The Merryweather
2. Big Bar
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best New Bar/Club
1. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
2. Planet of the Tapes
3. Birdie & Vi’s
Best Place to Dance
1. Play
2. Zanzabar
3. Galaxie
Best Place to Find a Date IRL
1. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
2. Play
3. Gold Bar
Best Place to Shoot Pool
1. Barret Bar
2. The Back Door
3. Diamond Pub & Billiards
Best Strip Club
1. PT’s Showclub Louisville
2. Thorobred Lounge
3. The Godfather
Media
Best Local Instagram
1. Jesse Hurt, @jessehurtphoto
2. JCP Eats, @jcpeats
3. Mike Tomes, @mike_tomes_social
Best Local Blog
1. Hannah Drake — Write Some Shit
2. Card Chronicle
3. The Kentucky Gent
Best Local Podcast
1. Strange Fruit
2. My Old Kentucky Podcast
3. My Skeptical Sister
Best Local Publication
1. LEO Weekly
2. Business First
3. The Courier Journal
Best Local Radio Personality
1. Regular Laura — 107.7 The Eagle
2. Matt Anthony — 91.9 WFPK
3. Laura shine — 91.9 WFPK
Best Local Radio Station
1. 107.7 The Eagle
2. 91.9 WFPK
3. 89.3 WFPL
Best Local TV Personality
1. Dawne Gee — WAVE 3
2. Candyce Clifft — WDRB 41
3. Jennifer Baileys — WLKY 32
Best Local TV Station
1. WDRB 41
2. WLKY 32
3. WAVE 3
Best Local Website
1. Wdrb.com
2. Cardinalsportszone.com
3. Stateoflouisville.com
Best Place to Pick up a LEO Weekly
1. Heine Brothers’
2. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets
3. ValuMarket
Best Twitter Feed
1. @CardChronicle
2. @MurphyCartoons
3. @Oliviakrauth
Best Local Writer
1. James Wilkerson
2. Hannah Drake
3. Joe Gerth
Community
Best Local Activist
1. Hannah Drake
2. Charles Booker
3. Christopher 2X
Best Community Role Model
1. Charles Booker
2. Attica Scott
3. Sadiqa Reynolds
Best Local Athlete
1. Rajon Rondo
2. Oksana Masters
3. Demontaze ‘Juicy’ Duncan
Best Place to Worship
1. Highland Baptist Church
2. Southeast Christian Church
3. Nature
Best Place You Wish Had Never Gone Out Of Business
1. ear X-tacy
2. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe
3. Butchertown Grocery
Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.