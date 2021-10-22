Memories! The Closed Louisville Restaurants That We Miss The Most

If you have lived in Louisville for more than a year or so, you’re surely mourning at least one favorite eatery that isn’t with us any more.

A lot of us are mourning dozens! The restaurant business is a rough road, and success is far from guaranteed, with very narrow margins for profit. A 2005 study by Ohio State University concluded that 60% of new restaurants don’t make it past the first year, and 80% go under within five years.

What’s more, even some dining rooms that make it through those difficult early years and go on to what looks like success still eventually falter.

What happens? The owners grow old and want to retire. Hard economic times bring down restaurants that had thrived in a better economy; we can blame COVID for a squadron of losses. Or the tax man comes calling and the owner can’t answer.

Taken by a wave of nostalgia the other day, I randomly posted a challenge on several social-media platforms: “Tell us about your favorite restaurant that’s no longer around, and why it was so special.”

The response surprised even me. I got back about 328 nominations. After I consolidated duplicates, I ended up with 140 gone-but-not-forgotten restaurants.

Let’s take a closer look at the top five. Then I’ll give you a peek at the entire list.

Most fondly remembered by our groups was Deitrich’s, which enjoyed a run of about 15 years in Crescent Hill before it closed in 2002. It took top spot with 14 mentions. Making beautiful use of the space, originally a turn-of-the-20th-century Masonic lodge that long housed the Crescent Theater, restaurateur Bim Deitrich revived it, first as Deitrich’s in the Crescent and later Deitrich’s Brasserie. With its spacious dining room sloping down the old theater aisles to an open kitchen on the stage, it offered international bistro/brasserie fare with stylish service and the personal touch that made Bim Dietrich a father figure on the local restaurant scene for 40 years.

Hasenour’s came in a close second with 13 mentions. Popular with several generations of Louisvillians since the 1930s, it came to an end as the Baby Boom was growing up, finally falling to the tax man’s axe in 1996. Even at the end, it remained a salute to the fine-dining standards of the ‘50s and ‘60s, a reliable place for steaks and chops, lobster tails and, of course, powerful cocktails.

Palermo Viejo, one of the spots that could have earned my own top vote, won 12 mentions. Louisville’s only Argentine restaurant, it was a favorite since it opened on Bardstown Road in 2001 until it closed just after Valentine’s Day 2015. “My family has sacrificed so that I can live my dream,” the owner and chef Francisco Elbl wrote in a farewell message. “I have come to a point where I feel they have sacrificed enough.” No more steaks a la parrillada with chimichurri. I still miss that place.

I’m sure no one will be surprised to know that Casa Grisanti made the top five with 10 mentions. When Vincenzo Gabriele came to town and converted it from a family Italian eatery into Louisville’s first high-end “Northern” Italian dining room. Bringing in white tablecloths, attentive service, and gasp-worthy pricing for its time, he gained a host of followers and made the restaurant an icon. By the time it closed in 1991, it had served as training ground and mentor for dozens of Louisville chefs and owners who’ve moved on to their own places, and that may be its greatest achievement.

Fifth place might surprise you, unless you’ve been around for a while: Lentini’s garnered seven mentions, tying with the short-lived but lovable Timothy’s on East Broadway. Don’t think about Lentini’s declining years but consider its history: This place, along with its Bardstown Road neighbors Calandrino’s and its predecessor Highland Italian, introduced the Baby Boom to pizza, and Lentini’s did it in the context of a fine sit-down restaurant.

Ah, memories. I’m sure you’ll find plenty more of your own on the rest of this list. If we left off one of your favorites, let us know!

Six mentions

Allo Spiedo

Lilly’s

The Old House

Five mentions

Lynn’s Paradise Cafe

Mamma Grisanti

Red Pepper Chinese

Four mentions

Baxter Station

Cafe Metro

Kunz’s The Dutchman

Hickory House

Hoe Kow

La Paloma

New Orleans House

Three mentions

The Atrium

Blue Boar

Club Grotto

Colonnade

De La Torres

Harvest

La Bodega

Min’s Cafe

Primo

Rib Tavern

Shariat’s

Stan’s Fish Sandwich

Zephyr Cove

Two mentions

The Place Downstairs

732 Social

Alameda

Austin’s

Azalea

Basa

Bauer’s

Bill Boland’s

Bistro 1860

Chi-Chi’s

Chico’s

Clifton’s Pizza

Cunningham’s (old downtown location)

Eiderdown

Ferrell’s Ice Cream Parlor

Fifth Quarter

Hearthstone Tavern

KT’s

L&N Wine Bar

La Normandie

Luau Room

Mazzoni’s

Miller’s Cafeteria

Myra’s

Pasquale’s

Pine Room (original)

Ray Parella’s

Sixth Avenue

South Side Inn

Tumbleweed (original)

Winston’s

One mention

Afro-German Tearoom

Anchorage Cafe

Artesano

Baja Bay

Bistro New Albany

The Blind Pig

Boston Fish Market

Browning’s

Butchertown Pizza Hall

Cafe Beaujolais

Cafe Kiliminjaro

Calandrino’s

Canary Cottage

Carolina Shrimp Co.

Chick Inn

Chilakiles

Codispoti’s

Corbett’s

Cottage Inn

Couvillion

Eggroll Machine

Embassy Supper Club

Emperor of China

Ferd Grisanti

Fig Tree

Flabby’s

Flagship at the Galt House

Flakey Jake’s

Furlong’s

Garrett’s

Gavi’s

GD Ritzy

Gibb’s

Gipper’s

H&S Bar & Grill

Hall’s Cafeteria

Highland Italian

House of Hunan

Jim Porter’s

Joe Z’s Pizza

John E’s

Kim’s Asian Grill

L’Artiste

La Coop

La Peche

Le Gallo Rosso

Little Bit of Seoul

Lum’s

Maido

Masterson’s

Melrose Inn

Mo’Flav

Morrison’s Cafeteria

Ngon Appetit

Othello’s

Papalino’s

Parisian Pantry

Park Place

Patron

Por Que No

Pryor’s

Ranch House

Red Barn

Remington’s

Sachicoma

Sari Sari

Sitar

The Spire (Hyatt)

Teek’s New York Bar & Grill

Third Avenue Cafe

Toad Stool Inn

Tommy Lancaster’s

Train Station

Trattoria Mattei

Victoria Station

