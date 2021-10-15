Comic Reviews: Are They Killer Robots Or Incompetent Ones In ‘Not All Robots’?

‘Not All Robots’ No. 1, 2

by Krystal Moore

The Great Escape

Story by Mark Russell

Art by Mike Deodato Jr.

It’s the year 2056, and pretty much all labor is not done by robots. You’d think humans would be on cloud nine, but you’d be wrong. Writer Mark Russell and artist Mike Deodato Jr. have created a future different from our own, and yet with many of the same problems that have been around since humans received the blessing/curse of deep thinking.

Not much is said, but it’s obvious that the earth has been decimated as cities are now in bubbles, protecting the human inhabitants from whatever is “out there”. In these cities, humans don’t have to do a great deal, just enjoy their free time while all the mundane or dangerous or necessary work of day to day life is done by robots. Each household is assigned their own robot. The problem, though, is the robots are getting cranky. Artificial intelligence is turning into real life feelings of being used and taken advantage of.

When a horrible accident happens, killing thousands of people, the debate begins about what to do about the robots. They’re either homicidal now, or just not very good at their jobs. Good public relations is not going to fix the problem, but it’s a start for the companies producing the machines. This book is unexpectedly funny and engaging as it looks at some age old questions about the meaning of life and the value of progress.

‘Human Remains’ No. 1

Story by Peter Milligan

Art by Sally Cantirino

Review by Felix Whetsel

The Great Escape

When you’re forced to live your life without the human element — emotions — can you really call that living?

A mysterious force has unleashed a horrific monster onto the world, and this monster is out for blood. Feeding off of human emotion, it rips to shreds anyone found conveying strong feelings. Whether it’s hate, love, lust, or humor, no one (aged six or older) is safe from the creature. The comic opens up with a government message reminding people that “EMOTIONS COST LIVES!” and that appears to be the best they can do. Various government forces have no real answers to offer the people, only knowing where it originated — not what it actually is.

Our story follows Dax and Bisa, deeply in love newlyweds looking to prove their love to their families. Unfortunately, the timing of their wedding couldn’t be worse as the monsters come to earth that same day. Think the Red Wedding but if the source of the bloodbath were a sky-beast, Xenomorph hybrid thing.

“Human Remains” No. 1 introduced us to a world in distress, and I can’t wait to see how the human race will get out of this one.

