A very good boy, er, we mean, a very fierce lion. | Photos by Carolyn Brown

It’s fun to dress up for Halloween with our best friends — and that especially includes the four-legged ones. Here are some of our favorite pups (and humans!) from Friday night’s Pup-O-Ween Costume Contest at PG&J’s Dog Park Bar and Hi-Wire Brewing.

Advertisement

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.