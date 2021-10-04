4-year-old Boy Survives Extreme, 70-foot Fall At Red River Gorge

In a social media post this past Friday, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, which operates in eastern Kentucky, shared that they helped a 4-year-old boy after he survived a precipitous drop off a cliff at Red River Gorge.

The boy had been hiking with his mom and dad before he wandered off and fell off a ledge near Princess Arch. Before he reached the ground –– close to a 70-foot fall –– he hit several ledges. His dad quickly climbed down after him and carried his son to Kentucky Route 715, a nearby state highway, where the two met Wolfe County rescuers.

Miraculously, though, the child was nearly unharmed. Photos on the Facebook post show that the boy got some scrapes and bruises but no major injuries. Local EMS treated the child and released him back to his parents.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue reports that the boy was “very talkative” and a fan of superheroes, but, the post states, “The only super hero [sic] present was him.”

