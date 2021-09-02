Waterfront Wednesday Cancels Final Two Concerts Of The Season Due To COVID

Due to the current COVID surge, the remaining two Waterfront Wednesday concerts of the season have been called off.

After four installments of the free annual series taking place at Waterfront Park this summer, WFPK has decided that continuing on is too risky, canceling the scheduled performances by Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletcher and Kiana & the Sun Kings on Sept. 8, as well as Low Cut Connie, Slothrust and Wombo on Sept. 22.

“This was a difficult decision, especially because it felt so good to be together with our community after more than a year of lockdown and pandemic isolation,” said Louisville Public Media President Stephen George in a press release. “At this critical moment in the pandemic, we need to prioritize the safety of the artists, staff and the public.”

After not having Waterfront Wednesday in 2020 due to the pandemic, WFPK scheduled six shows for 2021, which began with Houndmouth on July 14.

Advertisement

“We are grateful we were able to produce four amazing Waterfront Wednesdays this year,” said Deborah Bilitski, executive director of Waterfront Park. “We regret that we are unable to finish out the season and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.