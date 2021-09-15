Road Trip! Here’s When and Where to See the Best Fall Leaves in Kentucky And Indiana

Fall is just around the corner. Are you ready for the leaves to change?

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the peak viewing time for seeing red, orange and gold leaves in Kentucky is Oct. 5-21, while Oct. 12-28 is the best time to see the colors in Indiana.

There are plenty of road trip-worthy fall locations near Louisville, so get your camera ready for some autumnal pictures.

The Farmers’ Almanac says that Big South Fork at the Kentucky/Tennessee border has the greatest views of the season’s foliage change in Zone 2. The Midwest and Great Lakes areas are in Zone 2 of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Plant Hardiness Zone Map, which the USDA says is the standard by which gardeners and growers can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location.

The Almanac also says the park is located in some of the most rugged territories on the Cumberland Plateau, in the state’s Eastern portion. Big South Fork is so large that the western portion has a different suggested viewing time from the rest of the state, Oct. 12-28.

