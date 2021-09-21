Puppy Abandoned Outside Of Humane Society Takes ‘Turn For The Worse’

UPDATE: Liam survived through the night on Tuesday, but the pup is still in critical condition, according to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Liam, the puppy found outside of the Kentucky Humane Society with no fur, covered in sores and looking “emaciated and miserable,” took a “turn for the worse” on Tuesday, the KHS said on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken that Liam – the puppy who was left in a cardboard box at KHS on Friday – has taken a turn for the worse,” the post read. “This morning he tested positive for parvovirus. Our team rushed him to a veterinary hospital, where he is receiving round-the-clock emergency care in their quarantine ward.”

The Humane Society started to share the story of the puppy on Monday, when it announced that they had found a taped-shut box with holes poked in it and the words “FOUND HELP ME” written on it.”

“The young dog’s inflamed skin was raw and swollen from infection, he was missing almost all of his fur, and he was bloody from the sores that covered his thin body,” read the first post. “He was so weak from demodectic mange and malnutrition that he could not even stand on his own.”

The puppy’s story has received thousands of reactions, comments and shares on Facebook and has also raised more than $10,000 for the Humane Society.

The latest update said that Liam has been taken to the veterinary hospital, and that the Human Society will share more news when they have it.

“Given that Liam’s immune system is already so compromised from demodectic mange and poor nutrition, we are not sure if he has the strength to pull through,” the post read. “Please keep Liam – an Irish name that means ‘guardian’ – in your thoughts and prayers. And please, if you have puppies at home, get them vaccinated! Parvo is an extremely serious virus that can kill unvaccinated dogs and spreads very easily. Thank you for your concern for little Liam. We will share more news when we have it.”

