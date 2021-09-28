New Louisville Orchestra Plans To Feature Underrepresented Composers — And They’re Starting This Sunday

There is always something fun happening in Louisville, and to add to the many choices for a good time, Derby City Chamber Orchestra launches their presence in the local music scene with their premiere concert at First Presbyterian Church in Jeffersonville. The show will happen on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.

In a press release, Artistic Director David Borman shares the reason they chose to set up this new orchestra and where it fits in the local scene.

“Eliminating barriers to the orchestra is a core part of our values and purpose as an orchestra. We are proud to offer this concert free of charge to the public, whether it’s your first time to an orchestra concert or you’re a seasoned concert-goer, you’re sure to enjoy yourself. Wear what you want and feel free to applaud when you hear something you like. This orchestra is for everyone,” said Borman.

The show will feature violin soloists Andrew Sords, Mari Sato from Cleveland and pianist Daniel Overly who works with Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

The music selection will feature the local premiere of the double violin concerto by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the first known classical composer of African ancestry. In addition, a new work by local composer Andrew Herald called “Dark Tides” will be premiered.

This concert will mark a beginning for the Derby City Chamber orchestra as it tries to share free music with the community. The orchestra intends to feature and perform works by many underrepresented composers.

For more info on the artists and to register for the event, go here.

