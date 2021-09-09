Celebrate Oktoberfest At These 9 Louisville Events

The best beer-drinking season of the year is right around the corner. Here are a few ways to celebrate the boozy holiday.

Friday, Sept. 10-11

German American Club

1840 Lincoln Ave.

$5 | 2 p.m.-midnight

While the German American Club has several events per year, this is a big one. Live music will take place all day, food will be served from 4-8 p.m. (items like schnitzel, bratwurst and sauerkraut balls will be available) and, of course, there will be plenty of high-quality beers for purchase.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | 1-5 p.m.

Louisville’s newest brewery is joining in, with games like donut on a string, stein hoisting and yodeling, plus a costume contest. Beer specials, pretzel necklaces for purchase and Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs will be available.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops

No cover | 2 p.m.

The microbrewery’s second annual Oktoberfest will be headlined by their seasonal beer Munich Delight, but will also feature speciality mugs, t-shirts, games and music.

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 4-11 p.m.

A celebration of the companies original brewer, Otto Doerr, Falls City Brewing is hosting Otto Fest, featuring a seasonal beer in his honor. On the day that Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich, Falls City will have music, sausages, and steins flowing with festbier.

Friday, Sept. 24-25

Gallant Fox Brewing

No cover | 5-11 p.m.

A party to celebrate two new seasonal releases from Gallant Fox: Das Boot, their Festbier and Foxtoberfest, their Oktoberfest beer.

Advertisement

Saturday, Sept. 25

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 3 p.m.

The specials on German-style beers and flights will get you ready for the stein hoisting contest. Live music and a costume contest will also take place.

Holsopple Brewing

No cover | 2-11 p.m.

With live music, games, prizes, costumes, Phantom Chef 502 serving up signature dishes and, of course, plenty of beer, Holsopple is going all out.

Friday, Oct. 1-2

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens and Backside Grill

No cover | Times vary

Grab some traditional German food and brew and enjoy some local music: Squeeze-bot plays from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday and Boom Pah Pah plays from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Germantown

Free | 3 p.m.

Germantown Mills Loft is clearing their parking lot for this neighborhood bash, featuring beer from Monnik and Sam Adams and food from Germantown Social, Eiderdown and more. There will also be live music from Squeeze-bot and games, including hammerschlagen, a stein hoisting contest and stein relay races.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.