Actors Theatre Of Louisville Announces Return Of In-Person Shows (And New Virtual Productions)

The cast of Fifth Third Bank's "A Christmas Carol," 2019. | Photo by Jonathan Roberts.

Things we’ve missed because of the pandemic have been many. One of them is live theater. Now, Actors Theatre of Louisville has decided to begin reintroducing live theater experiences starting as soon as the end of this year. Actors’ has been closely monitoring the pandemic data including how the disease is affecting the local community and health care system. In consideration of that, the approach to theater moving forward will continue to include multiplatform storytelling.

In the Bingham Theatre, the first production to welcome back the audience is a production of “A Christmas Carol,” which explores this tale in a mixed media way using motion capture for virtual and augmented reality experiences. “A Christmas Carol” will happen Dec. 16-19.

Other in-person events: (from a press release)

“Every Brilliant Thing” – Early 2022

Duncan Macmillan’s warm, funny, and beautifully moving play that shows how to practice resilience and find reasons for living everywhere.

“Still Ready” – Spring/Summer 2022

Created and performed by Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson, “Still Ready” shares the creative partnership between these multifaceted artists. Blending Ken’s gorgeous musical compositions and Christina’s stunning artwork and poetry, this live production celebrates family, faith, identity, and the love and joy of unapologetic, expansive Black artistry. The virtual production of the Robinsons’ original work that was released in spring 2021 remains available for streaming.

Virtual offerings:

“Dracula: A Radio Play” – Streaming Now-Nov. 7

Join the hunt for the world’s most infamous vampire! Inspired by master of suspense Orson Welles’ innovative broadcast, this electrifying listening experience comes to life with the talents of Actors Theatre’s creative team, in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals. Tune in for a spine-chilling trip to Transylvania that you won’t soon forget! For more information and tickets, visit ActorsTheatre.org.

“In the Lab: A Look Inside the Dracula Process” – Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT, with recording available Oct. 2-5

This virtual event offers a glimpse of the work in progress as we build toward a new, in-person production of “Dracula” for the 2022 Halloween season. This future show will also be introducing Louisville to Kate Hamill’s adaptation, and audiences will meet the creative team and hear excerpts from Hamill’s script, which reimagines the classic as “a bit of a feminist revenge fantasy.” For more information and tickets, visit ActorsTheatre.org.

“Collective Care: Finding Freedom and Joy Through Movement and the Arts” – Virtual Event on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT

This virtual presentation is curated from a workshop led by nurse, artist, and creative caregiver Tara Rynders. Rynders is the founder of The Clinic, which combines art, music, movement, and caring science to create immersive experiences and resilience workshops for healthcare professionals.

Actors Theatre of Louisville is partnering with Rynders and the Kentucky Nurses Association to bring this work to Kentucky, to support the health and wellness of our nursing communities. For more information and tickets, visit ActorsTheatre.org.

“A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” – Streaming Nov. 16–Dec. 31

An Actors Theatre of Louisville audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale, created in collaboration with expert radio producers and sound designers, returns this winter.

Here are the ongoing virtual theater experiences, available to stream now:

Projects include the Drama League Award-nominated ‘Where Did We Sit on the Bus?’ and ‘Ali Summit,’ inspired by the summit of Black athletes and politicians who supported Muhammad Ali’s conscientious objection to military service, and the collection “COVID-Classics,” which includes “The Breasts of Tiresias” (Official Selection of the 2021 BlackFilm Fest ATL, in Atlanta). Projects available for streaming can be found here.

