We’ve seen it from major music festivals in Kentucky and beyond, but Zanzabar will be the first local music venue to require that fans have a COVID vaccine or negative test before attending shows.

The venue is using artist discretion — show-by-show — through August, before full enforcement begins in September, to provide the unvaccinated time to begin the vaccination process.

On Thursday, Land Line Presents, the company that books concerts at Zanzabar, posted this on Facebook:

“From of a place of love, respect and caution, we have decided to ask all Zanzabar concert attendees to show a negative Covid test no more than 72 hours old or proof of vaccination before entering the venue. If you are not willing to show that you have tested negative or are vaccinated, you may request a refund for any previously purchased tickets at original point of sale and wait to enjoy our shows after the pandemic has ended.

We’d love to see everyone that wants to enjoy live music be able to do so and encourage all to take either of these simple steps to help slow the spread of Covid and encourage an environment of support and respect for our fellow humans. See you soon!”

Mark Evans, co-owner and talent buyer of Land Line Presents, said that he’s been interested in implementing this policy for a while.

“It’s something I actually wanted to do since vaccines rolled out, really,” Evans said. “It’s hard to be the first person. I think everyone was waiting on each other to do it. Some people have been concerned with the optics. A lot of business owners have been concerned about alienating people, and making it feel political, you know, and it shouldn’t, but that’s just the way it is. I think a lot of people have been scared to do it.”

The surging Delta variant and the rise in cases is concerning, Evans said, and he thinks this is the best way to be able to still have music in a safe and comfortable environment — he stressed it’s the responsible thing to do.

“Honestly, I don’t give a shit if there’s negative feedback,” he said. “I give no fucks what anyone has to say about it. If they’re offended by it, and the concept of safety, I don’t really care about whether they come to my concerts or not. It’s set up to where we’re not alienating anyone. We’re not saying you have to be vaccinated to come to our shows. We’re saying that, if you’re not, just make sure to get a test, make sure that you’re safe. I don’t see why anyone would be offended by that.”