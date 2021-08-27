West Lou Group Turning A Chickasaw Home Into A Neighborhood Wellness Center

The West Louisville Women’s Collaborative has purchased a home adjacent to their Hale Avenue property. The group is hoping to turn the dilapidated property into a wellness center for their neighbors.

The building needs new roofing and other repairs, so the group is seeking to raise $20,000 for this effort.

The group currently works out of a nearby property at 3835 Hale Ave., called the ELA (Energy Light Art) House. The new property was purchased in December, and the group has plans to use that space for shared offices for therapeutic purposes such as therapy, massage, acupuncture and social workers.

WLWC board president and member of the collaborative Mariel Gardner told us that “the expansion of the home will also include a housing unit.”

“This new space will bleed into our peace labyrinth, at 3831 Hale Avenue, which is a meditative space lined with 450 pavers painted by community members with inspirational messages,” she said. “It’s also a pollinator garden full of flowers and herbs.”

To help the group fundraise, they are participating in the upcoming Give for Good Louisville event which happens on Sept. 17.

Formed in 2014 as a response to utilize vacant properties in innovative ways, the group’s mission is to “create and sustain artistic, peaceful spaces in the West End of Louisville.”

For more information on helping with this or other projects or for participating in arts activities with WLWC, contact them here: wlwc4art@gmail.com.