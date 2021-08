Having cool new stadiums and a professional sports team generally leads to interesting events. Such is the case here, as Lynn Family Stadium and Racing Louisville FC will host The Women’s Cup, a four-team, four-game tournament with international participants.

The four teams consist of National Women’s Soccer League members Racing Louisville FC and the Chicago Red Stars and the international teams FC Bayern Munich from Germany and Paris-Saint Germain of France.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Bayern and PSG square off at 5 p.m. followed by Louisville and Chicago playing at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the loser of each of the first matches will meet in a third-place game at 3 p.m. and the finals will be held that day at 6 p.m.

Kids will also have a chance to train with the visiting (and local) pros in a youth camp from Aug. 18-21.

