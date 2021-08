A parent will do whatever it takes to save the life of their child. A Carmel, Indiana, father is looking for a way to save his two-year-old son and others like him by raffling his collection of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon valued at more than $18,000.

Nathan Perdue is an avid bourbon collector. As such, he has amassed a unique collection of bourbons. His young son, Wyatt suffers from cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that can severely affect all areas of the body where mucus is produced, including the lungs, sweat glands, and digestive system. Early treatment can reduce or eliminate symptoms which can be life-threatening.

Perdue approached the Kentucky Derby Museum with the idea of raffling his collection to raise awareness and to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Tickets for the raffle, benefitting the Foundation, are $100 each, and only 4,000 will be sold. The winner of the raffle will receive a:

Five bottle limited-edition collection of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, valued at $18,250 by Justins’ House of Bourbon

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for the winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for winner

The collection of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons include a: