Euclid Media Group Acquires LEO Weekly

Euclid Media Group, a media company headquartered in Cleveland, OH, announced today that it has purchased the LEO Weekly, an award-winning Louisville alternative newsweekly publication, formerly owned by Aaron Yarmuth and founded by John Yarmuth. The LEO Weekly has served the Louisville area since 1990 with cultural and political reporting, entertainment previews, food and drink reviews, events coverage and more.

Like many newsweeklies across the nation, LEO was greatly impacted during the course of the pandemic, but its committed Louisville team navigated the uncharted waters to deliver important journalism during the critical time. Looking forward, Euclid Media Group anticipates ushering in fresh print, digital and event marketing strategies, and is pleased to be retaining all current LEO Weekly staff, anticipating hiring additional talent in the coming months.

“Undeniably the pandemic created historic challenges for the industry, but we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy Aaron and the Yarmuth family have created,” said Chris Keating, Chief Operating Officer of Euclid Media Group. “LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead.”

Of the sale, outgoing executive editor and owner of LEO weekly, Aaron Yarmuth said, “I believe Euclid Media Group’s history, network of media properties, and vision are ideal for LEO to reach its potential. I also appreciate their desire to maintain and build upon the talented, dedicated staff.”

The acquisition marks the tenth for Euclid Media Group, whose multimedia portfolio includes the Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; Detroit Metro Times; the Riverfront Times; Out in STL; Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; the San Antonio Current; Out in SA; and now, LEO Weekly. EMG orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly, Real Detroit, in 2014. Each property publishes engaging content in print and online, specializing in producing culturally unique events to highlight the cities in a variety of categories.

About the LEO Weekly:

The Louisville Eccentric Observer (LEO) was founded in 1990 as a free source of a wide range of opinions and commentary on current affairs, as well as a guide to local and regional entertainment and recreation opportunities. Through the years, LEO Weekly has evolved into the area’s most urbane and challenging newsweekly, including reportage on topics often avoided by mainstream media. In addition to a variety of perspectives on contemporary issues, LEO Weekly carries several syndicated columns and features, including Savage Love and The New York Times Crossword Puzzle. In addition, LEO Weekly publishes only locally written reviews of books, movies, theater and other artistic performances, musical recordings and local musicians. LEO Weekly is distributed free every Wednesday through a network of more than 250 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana. LEO Weekly is a member of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies.

About Euclid Media Group:

Euclid Media Group is a privately-held media company formed in 2013. EMG is focused on the multimedia production of relevant events, content and news coverage for the culturally-engaged consumer. Euclid Media Group properties include the Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; Detroit Metro Times; the Riverfront Times; Out in STL; the Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; the San Antonio Current; Out in SA; and most recently, the LEO Weekly.

Euclid Media Group is operated by Chris Keating of Shaker Heights, OH; Michael Wagner, of San Antonio, TX; and Andrew Zelman of Cleveland, Ohio. For more info, visit euclidmediagroup.com.