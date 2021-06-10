10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (6/21)

TUESDAY, June 22

Fireside Chat with Arlan Hamilton: Supporting LGBTQ+ Founders in Kentucky

Online

Free | 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Learn from LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. Spencer Jenkins of Queer Kentucky starts by moderating a panel of queer business owners and allies. Then, Arlan Hamilton, the founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital, will talk about LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship in Kentucky. Backstage Capital is a venture capital firm that minimizes funding disparities in tech by investing in the ideas of people of color, women and people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Sweetwater Tie Dye Night

Hilltop Tavern

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

A DIY tie dye night. Sweetwater Brewing Co. provides the shirts.

Trivia: PRIDE Edition

Chill BAR Highlands

No cover | 8 p.m.

All questions at this week’s Chill BAR trivia tournament contain a hint of Pride. Competitors are encouraged to wear their best pride look.

WEDNESDAY, June 23

2020 Christmas (Makeup) Party

Zanzabar

No cover | 6 p.m.

After the tragic cancellation of 2020’s most important late-December holidays — Christmas, New Year’s Eve, my birthday — Zanzabar was keen to make up for lost time with a free mid-summer Christmas party. You’ll sing Christmas songs with Bullitt County’s favorite four-named country singer, Tyler Lance Walker Gill. You’ll eat Christmas food (maybe no roast beast, but don’t be a grinch about it.) You’ll drink eggnog shots and jello shots, just like at Grandma’s house. You’ll flex your post-vax arms in a sleeveless holiday sweater contest. If you’re really feeling the holiday spirit, you’ll even participate in an optional $10 gift exchange. That whole “home for the holidays” thing is so last year. Celebrating with strangers at an arcade bar in June is so much cooler, without that winter chill.

THURSDAY, June 24

Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest

New Albany Amphitheater

Free | 4-8 p.m.

A family fun event with inflatables, coloring/crafts, face/arm painting, food trucks and more activities. Sponsored by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Advertisement

FURsdays at the Market

Logan Street Market

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Bring your dog for a block party at the Logan Street Market. There will be raffles and nail trimming. For every $6 Tito’s specialty “puptail” sold, $1 goes to Friends of Louisville Metro Animal Services.

FRIDAY, June 25

Robley Rex VA 6th Annual Pride Fest

Robley Rex VA Medical Center

Free | 1-3 p.m.

A Pride fest with music by DJ J Lynn, light refreshments, a drumming circle, door prizes, panel speakers, vaccines and health resource information. This VA event is for the wider community, as well as LGBTQ+ veterans, their families and staff.

2021 Friday Highview Fest: Magnolia Boulevard with Britton Patrick Morgan Trio

Highview Park

Free | 6-10 p.m.

This summer event series brings music, food and fun to Highview Park. This week’s performers are Britton Morgan (bluegrass) and Magnolia Boulevard (a little bit of everything.)

Full Circle Comedy Presents: The Future of Comedy

21st in Germantown

$5 cash | 8 p.m.

Louisville comedians are coming out in force for this event, featuring Big Virg, Peter Swanz, Nick Higdon, Jeff Toy and headliner Evan Lewis.

Weirdest School Year Ever Bash

Recbar 812, New Albany, Indiana

No cover | 8 p.m.-midnight

After a year of Major Adulting for all teachers and parents who had to deal with NTI, it’s time for these heroes to act like the kids they’ve been wrangling. The Recbar 812 barcade in New Albany is offering one free drink ticket, 10 game tokens and one raffle ticket to all teachers and parents who register, as well as tokens and a raffle ticket for each guest they bring.