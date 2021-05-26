The 1991(ish) Music Issue: Louisville Punk And Hardcore Through The Camera Lens

Photos shared with LEO from Chris Higdon, Kayte Garcia, Sean Fawbush, Adam Colvin and Mike Bucayu

This photo essay is a collection of photos both by and collected by Chris Higdon, Mike Bucayu, Kayte Garcia and Sean Fawbush. We hope you can see the photos and feel the energy of the era. One of the most unique things about Louisville’s punk and hardcore scene is the level of documentation and paraphernalia. People were writing, snapping photos with film cameras, making zines, stickers, shirts, in addition to all the kids making great music.

Chris Higdon comprises one half of the Kreich-Higdon photography team. Before his life as a professional photographer, Higdon was a hardcore kid with a good eye. He also played in several local hardcore bands. (See more of Higdon’s comments in the article by Syd Bishop.)

Kayte Garcia is a criminal defense attorney, Louisville ex-pat (for now) and former hardcore kid. She’s been collecting photos of the “good ole days” for a while and was generous enough to share from her collection. Some of the photos are by Garcia and some by friends of hers including Sean Fawbush, Trisha Cooper and Sean Cronan.

Adam Colvin is a local realtor and drummer. Colvin plays drums in Batwizard but formerly many other Louisville bands including Sancred, Old Vikings and Fogbeef.

Mike Bucayu is punk/hardcore royalty and has been around the local punk and hardcore scene for more years than he’d like to count. He was the bassist of Kinghorse, has run Self Destruct records for these last 30 years, has owned a record shop and much more. These days, he can be found hiking and working on his YouTube Vlog: Base Camp Bucayu.