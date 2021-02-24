Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (2/24)

Absurd: What About The Kids?

Listen up! Eyes toward the front! I’m only going to say this once… Stop claiming you know how easy and obvious it is for schools to reopen in-person classes. And don’t parrot media blowhards who make it sound so simple. It’s not. On Monday, JCPS demonstrated what schools could look like if they reopen this year. Basically, the classroom looks like there is a test going on, always, with desks spaced out by 3 feet from one another (or for those more familiar with detention…). Cafeteria tables that used to seat eight kids, could now only seat two. We get it; you’re frustrated. We’re all frustrated. And, we’re all concerned about the health and well-being of the kids, including the impact of being socially isolated for a year. But blaming teachers and teachers unions (as many conservative talking heads are wont to do) only politicizes a complicated situation — which only ratchets up the emotions without solving anything.

Thorn, Rose: LMPD Explorer Sickness

Newly-obtained documents by The Courier Journal of LMPD’s investigation into the Explorer Scout sex scandal reveals the gross, horrific nature of how cops sexually preyed on minors in the program. It included, “an array of threats, extortion, alcohol, cash and favors to lure teens from across Kentucky to engage in sex,” The CJ reported. Then, documents show the efforts of other officers to protect one another… not the kids. A rose to The CJ for their persistent pursuit of the police records, enduring years of city obstruction and lies, and coming out on top.

Thorn: “No-knock” = No-Surprise

Republican state Sen. President Robert Stivers finally introduced a bill reforming police use of “no-knock warrants” … a three-page bill he promised last summer. To nobody’s surprise, yet again, lawmakers will err on the side of police, not the victims of their misdeeds. In fact, Stivers’ bill looks like something that came from the kid who forgot he had a three-page assignment due. The bill would require a SWAT team — or “members of a special weapons and tactics team or special response team…” — to execute the warrant. It also specifies that subjects of no-knock warrants must be suspected of a violent crime. Rep. Attica Scott, who introduced “Breonna’s Law,” which would completely ban no-knock warrants (like the one that led to police killing Breonna Taylor), said, “Why not follow the need of Black people who’ve been on the front lines, of people who have been working with Breonna Taylor’s family?” The Courier Journal reported. “Why erase the work of a Black woman legislator who’s been working on Breonna’s Law? Why erase Breonna Taylor? You’re not even calling it Breonna’s Law. It’s just a clear slap in the face to our work across Kentucky that we’ve been building to support Breonna’s Law.” She did her homework. Stivers would be best to see if she’ll let him copy.

Rose: Permanent To-Go Alcohol?

Last spring, as the virus rattled the globe, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order that was simple and effective — restaurants, who were hit hard financially, could sell alcohol to-go during the pandemic, adding to their potential revenue. This week, Kentucky lawmakers moved to make that permanent, as the Senate passed legislation to make alcohol sales, including sealed cocktails, part of delivery and take-out meals. It’s a long road for economic recovery, but small, yet important measures like this could help business survival. The bill is currently on its way to the House.