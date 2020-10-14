The Winners Of The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

…And the winners are?
All of you.
All of us.
LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards once again have proven that we live in a community rife with choices, great places to eat, great places to visit and great people to read and follow. The voting this year was tighter and heavier than usual, perhaps because so many people, alas, have had more time to think about life and more time to vote.
Some of the perennial winners earned the title perennial winner, and some new winners burst forth. This year we call 20-Plenty also called for new categories, such as Best Place to Social Distance Outdoors, Best Virtual Entertainment Series and Best and Worst Parts of the Pandemic.
But, enough chitchat — and the winners are!
A&E
Best Livestream Local Event
1. Carl’s Stuck on the Couch
2. Tie: 502 Livestreamers and Louisville Protests
3. Tie: Big Howell and Possum, Kentucky Derby and Late for Dinner
Best Virtual Entertainment Series
1. Carl’s Stuck on the Couch
2. Big Howell & Possum
3. Actors Theatre Direct
Best Art Gallery (that is not a museum)
1. Tim Faulkner Gallery
2. Revelry Boutique Gallery
3. Quappi Projects
Best Local Album in 2020
1. Like You More by Kiriko Kills
2. Sweet Action by Jack Harlow
3. The Waterfall II by My Morning Jacket
Best Local Song in 2020
1. “What’s Poppin’” – Jack Harlow
2. “Like You More” – Kiriko Kills
3. “Lift Up Louisville” – Various Artists
Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music
1. Katie Toupin
2. White Reaper
3. Howell Dawdy
Best Cover Band
1. Juice Box Heroes
2. Cover Me Badd
3. The Rumors
Best Local Comedian
1. Tom Mabe
2. Keith McGill
3. Tie: Chris Vititoe, Howell Dawdy and Sean Smith
Best Place to See Comedy
1. The Caravan Comedy Club
2. Planet of the Tapes
3. The Bard’s Town
Best Drag Queen
1. Jade Jolie
2. Leah Halston
3. Gilda Wabbit
Best Drag King
1. Rocky Valentino
2. TB Sparrow
3. Joey Payge
Best Jukebox
1. Magnolia Bar
2. Nachbar
3. Please & Thank You
Best Karaoke Bar
1. Akiko’s Karaoke Club
2. Noraebar
3. Patrick’s
Best Live Music Venue (Whose reopening you’re most anticipating)
1. Headliners Music Hall
2. The Louisville Palace
3. Zanzabar
Best Live Theater Venue (Whose reopening you’re most anticipating)
1. Actors Theatre of Louisville
2. The Kentucky Center
3. The Louisville Palace
Best Improv Troupe (Whose Return to the stage you’re most anticipating)
1. Project Improv
2. Louisville Improvisors
3. The Indicators
Best Movie Theater
1. Baxter Avenue Theatres Filmworks
2. Cinemark Tinseltown
3. Xscape Theatres
Best Museum (that is not a gallery)
1. Speed Art Museum
2. Frazier History Museum
3. Kentucky Science Center
Best Performing Arts Group (Whose return to the stage you’re most anticipating)
1. Louisville Ballet
2. Kentucky Shakespeare
3. Actors Theatre of Louisville
Best Theater Production (between September and March 2020)
1. “Dracula” — Actors Theatre of Louisville
2. “The Nutcracker” — Louisville Ballet
3. “La Cage Aux Folles” — Pandora Productions
Best Visual Artist
1. John Brooks
2. Marc Murphy
3. Tie: Matthew Fulks and Sydney Ewerth
ATTRACTIONS
Best Place to Social Distance Indoors
1. Oxmoor Center
2. Logan Street Market
3. Home
Best Place to Social Distance Outdoors
1. Cherokee Park
2. Waterfront Park
3. The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Best Reuse of a Historic Building
1. Michter’s Fort Nelson Distillery
2. Noche Mexican BBQ
3. Old Forester Distilling Co.
Best Place for Free Entertainment
1. Waterfront Park/Waterfront Wednesdays
2. Kentucky Shakespeare at Central Park
3. Jeffersonville Riverstage
Best Neighborhood
1. The Highlands
2. Clifton/Crescent Hill
3. Germantown/Schnitzelburg
Best Place to Take your Dog
1. Cherokee Park
2. E. P. Tom Sawyer State Park
3. The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Best Place to Take Kids in the Summer
1. Louisville Zoo
2. Kentucky Kingdom
3. The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Best Place to Swim
1. Lakeside Swim Club
2. Jewish Community Center
3. Kentucky Kingdom
Best Place to Play Soccer
1. Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex
2. Seneca Park
3. Lynn Family Stadium
RETAIL
Best Retail Curbside Service
1. Mahonia
2. Work the Metal
3. Carmichael’s Bookstore
Best Adult/Erotic Store
1. Cirilla’s
2. Adam & Eve
3. Love Boutique
Best Antique Store
1. Fleur de Flea
2. Mellwood Antiques & Interiors
3. Green Collar Studio
Best Bicycle Shop
1. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling
2. Parkside Bikes
3. On Your Left Cycles
Best Chocolate/Candy Shop
1. Muth’s Candies
2. Cellar Door Chocolates
3. Schimpff’s Confectionery
Best Car Dealer
1. Neil Huffman Automotive Group
2. Bachman Auto Group
3. Oxmoor Auto Group
Best Clothing Boutique
1. Dot Fox Clothing Culture
2. Collections Boutique
3. Darling State of Mind
Best Comic Book Shop
1. The Great Escape
2. The Destination
3. Heroes Comics and Gaming
Best Consignment Shop
1. Sassy Fox
2. Margaret’s Fine Consignments
3. Eyedia
Best Flea Market
1. The Flea Off Market
2. Fleur de Flea
3. Awesome Flea Market
Best Instrument Shop
1. Doo Wop Shop
2. Guitar Emporium
3. Mom’s Music
Best Jewelry Store
1. Koerber’s Fine Jewelry
2. Shane Co.
3. Davis Jewelers
Best Liquor Store
1. Old Town Wine & Spirits
2. Total Wine & More
3. Liquor Barn
Best Store for Bourbon
1. Westport Whiskey & Wine
2. Old Town Wine & Spirits
3. Total Wine & More
Best Local Bookstore
1. Carmichael’s Bookstore
2. Barnes & Noble
3. Half Price Books
Best Local Hardware Store
1. Oscar’s Hardware
2. Bownsboro Hardware
3. Keith’s Hardware
Best Local Health Food Store
1. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets
2. Whole Foods
3. Paul’s Fruit Market
Best Local Record Store
1. Guestroom Records
2. Better Days Records
3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop
Best Local Wine Shop
1. The Wine Rack
2. Westport Whiskey & Wine
3. Commonwealth Tap
Best New Store/Business
1. Teaz Salon
2. Yogast8
3. ShopBar
Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store
1. Quest Outdoors
2. Dick’s Sporting Goods
3. Cabela’s
Best Pet Shop
1. Feeders Supply
2. Sandy’s Pet Shop
3. Poe’s Pet Depot
Best Head Shop
1. Electric LadyLand
2. Puff Puff Pass
3. Natural Mystic
Best Tobacco Store
1. Cox’s Smokers Outlet
2. Leaf and Cedar
3. J Shepherd Cigars
Best Vape Shop
1. Puff Puff Pass
2. Derb E Cigs
3. Vapor Lab
Best Vintage Clothing Store
1. The Nitty Gritty
2. Vintage Banana
3. Acorn Apparel
Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift
1. Work the Metal
2. LOUaBULL
3. Regalo
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
1. 502 Hemp
2. One Love Hemp Dispensary
3. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets
Best CDB Oil
1. 502 Hemp
2. Cornbread Hemp
3. Bluegrass Hemp oil
SERVICES
Best Advertising Agency
1. Mightily
2. Doe-Anderson
3. Scoppechio
Best Apartment Complex
1. Amp Apartments
2. Germantown Mill Lofts
3. Main & Clay
Best Barbershop
1. Derby City Chop Shop
2. Teaz Salon
3. Props Barber Shop
Best Local Bank
1. Republic Bank
2. Stock Yards Bank and Trust
3. PNC
Best Caterer
1. Wiltshire Pantry
2. Ladyfingers Catering Inc.
3. Masterson’s Catering
Best Credit Union
1. Park Community Credit Union
2. L&N Federal Credit Union
3. Commonwealth Credit Union
Best Furniture Store
1. Bliss Home
2. Green Collar Studio
3. Schmitt Furniture
Best Dry Cleaner
1. Highland Cleaners
2. Nu-Yale Cleaners
3.Parrot Cleaners
Best Grocery Store
1. Kroger
2. Aldi
3. Trader Joe’s
Best Gym/Fitness Club
1. Louisville Athletic Club
2. YMCA of Greater Louisville
3. Milestone
Best Hair Salon
1. Under the Dryer
2. Teaz Salon
3. Southern Comforts Salon & Spa
Best Hotel
1. 21c Museum Hotel
2. Omni Louisville Hotel
3. The Galt House Hotel
Best Lawyer
1. Nick Neumann
2. Georgia Connally
3. Sam Aguiar
Best Local Pet Grooming
1. Bark Avenue
2. See Spot Grooming & Daycare
3. The Pet Station Salon and Boutique
Best Mechanic
1. David Gates — Gates Automotive Service
2. Matt McCormick — McCormick MotorSports
3. Dallas Roberts — Lexus of Louisville
Best PR Firm
1. Debra Locker Group
2. Lemonade PR
3. Tandem
Best Travel Agenc
1. AAA
2. My World Travel
3. Knights Travel
Best Skate Shop
1. Home Skateshop
2. Tiny Sk8Shop — Riot Skate Park
Best Tattoo Studio
1. Tattoo Charlie’s
2. Acme Ink
3. Mama Tried
Best Yoga Studio
1. Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
2. YogaSt8
3. 502 Power Yoga
Best Roofer
1. 2HKC Roofing & Construction
2. Urgent Care Roofing and Home Repair
3. Tie: Mr. Roof and Bone Dry Roofing
Best Plumber
1. 2BC Plumbing
2. H2O Plumbing
3. Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric
Best Vet Clinic
1. VCA Fairleigh Animal Hospital
2. Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
3. Seneca Animal Hospital
Best Doggie Day Care
1. The Pet Station Country Club
2. Almost Home Boarding & Training
3. The Paw Zone
FOOD & DINING
Best Curbside Service
1. Royals Hot Chicken
2. The Post
3. Texas Roadhouse
Best Appetizers
1. Gold Bar
2. Bristol Bar & Grill
3. LouVino
Best Bakery
1. Plehn’s Bakery
2. Nord’s Bakery
3. Blue Dog Bakery and Café
Best BBQ
1. Feast BBQ
2. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
3. Mark’s Feed Store
Best Breakfast
1. Wild Eggs
2. Con Huevos
3. Highland Morning
Best Boozy Brunch
1. Le Moo
2. Wild Eggs
3. Louvino
Best Burger
1. Mussel & Burger Bar
2. Grind Burger Kitchen
3. Bambi Bar
Best Burrito
1. New Wave Burritos
2. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana
3. El Nopal
Best Cajun
1. Couvillion
2. J. Gumbo’s
3. Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern
Best Chef
1. Edward Lee
2. Adam Kirby, Gold Bar
3. Anthony Lamas, Seviche
Best Chili
1. Check’s Cafe
2. Skyline Chili
3. Silver Dollar
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. August Moon
2. The Joy Luck
3. Double Dragon
Best Coffee Shop
1. Heine Brothers
2. Please & Thank You
3. Sunergos Coffee
Best Cuban Restaurant
1. Havana Rumba
2. Mojito in Havana
3. La Bodeguita De Mima
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
1. Morris Deli
2. Stevens & Stevens Deli
3. Frank’s Meat & Produce
Best Delivery
1. New Wave Burritos
2. Asian Wok
3. Domino’s
Best Fine Dining
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
3. Volare Italian ristorante
Best Fish Sandwich
1. The Fish House
2. Mike Linnig’s Restaurant
3. The Fishery
Best Fried Chicken
1. Royals Hot Chicken
2. The Eagle
3. Joella’s Hot Chicken
Best Food Truck/Cart
1. Traveling Kitchen
2. La Chandeleur Food Truck
3. Hot Buns Food Truck
Best Guacamole
1. Guaca Mole
2. El Mundo
3. El Taco Luchador
Best Hot Dog
1. Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs
2. Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago
3. Gold Bar
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. Louisville Cream
2. Graeter’s
3. The Comfy Cow
Best Indian Restaurant
1. Shalimar Restaurant
2. Kashmir Indian Restaurant
3. Dakshin South Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. Grassa Gramma
3. Come Back Inn
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Lee’s Korean Restaurant
2. Gogi 1055 Korean BBQ
3. Sarang
Best Late-Night Bite
1.The Back Door
2. Spinelli’s Pizzeria
3. White Castle
Best Latin Restaurant
1. Seviche, A Latin Restaurant
2. Havana Rumba
3. Mayan Cafe
Best Lunch Spot
1. The Café
2. Blue Dog Bakery and Café
3. Check’s Cafe
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. El Taco Luchador
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Safier Mediterranean Deli
2. The Grape leaf
3. Shiraz
Best New Restaurant
1. Gold Bar
2. Toasty’s Tavern
3. La Bodeguita De Mima
Best Outdoor Dining
1. River House Restaurant Raw Bar
2. Captain’s Quarters
3. Chik’n & Mi
Best Patio for Pets
1. Gravely Brewing Co.
2. Double Dogs
3. ShopBar
Best Pho
1. Pho Ba Luu
2. NamNam Cafe
3. Vietnam Kitchen
Best Pizza
1. The Post
2. Pizza Lupo
3. Bearno’s
Best Place for a Romantic Dinner
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
3. Tie: Seviche, A Latin Restaurant and Decca
Best Ramen
1. Ramen House
2. Chik’n & Mi
3. Hiko-A-Man
Best Raw Bar (that is not sushi)
1. River House Restaurant Raw Bar
2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
3. Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar
Best Restaurant: Butchertown
1. Butchertown Grocery
2. Gold Bar
3. Pizza Lupo
Best Restaurant: Downtown
1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
2. Proof on Main
3. 1Tie: Vincenzo’s and Repeal Oak-fired Steakhouse
Best Restaurant: East Louisville
1. The Village Anchor
2. Anoosh Bistro
3. Brasserie Provence
Best Restaurant: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. The Post
2. Monnik Beer Co.
3. Check’s Cafe
Best Restaurant: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. El Mundo
2. Red Hog
3. Volare Italian Ristorante
Best Restaurant: Highlands
1. Seviche, A Latin Restaurant
2. Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
3. Ramsi’s Cafe On the World
Best Restaurant: NuLu
1. Mayan Cafe
2. Decca
3. Feast BBQ
Best Restaurant: South Louisville
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Mike Linnig’s Restaurant
Best Restaurant: St. Matthews
1. Simply Thai
2. Havana Rumba
3. District 6
Best Restaurant: West Louisville
1. The Table
2. Big Momma’s Soul Kitchen
3. Lucretia’s Kitchen
Best Salad
1. Green District
2. bar Vetti
3. Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen
Best Steakhouse
1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
2. Le Moo
3. Pat’s Steakhouse
Best Sushi
1. Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
2. Dragon King’s Daughter
3. Oishii Sushi
Best Taco
1. El Taco Luchador
2. Agave & Rye
3. Taco City Louisville
Best Takeout
1. Gold Bar
2. Simply Thai
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Simply Thai
2. Time 4 Thai
3. Thai Cafe
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. V-Grits
2. Heart & Soy
3. Naive
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. NamNam Cafe
3. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant
Best Wings
1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
2. The Back Door
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
DRINKS
Best Bartender
1. Eron Plevan, Gold Bar
2. Kenny Andreozzi, Commonwealth Tap
3. Tie: Travis Phelps, Play and Dante Wheat, The 502 Bar & Bistro
Best Bar: Butchertown
1. Gold Bar
2. High Horse
3. Odeon
Best Bar: Downtown
1. Proof on Main
2. Meta
3. Expo
Best Bar: East Louisville
1. Commonwealth Tap
2. Blind Squirrel
3. Joe’s Older than Dirt
Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. The Pearl of Germantown
2. Monnik Beer Co.
3. Nachbar
Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Hilltop Tavern
2. The Silver Dollar
3. Tie: The Hub and Bourbons Bistro
Best Bar: Highlands
1. Big Bar
2. The Back Door
3. O’Shea’s
Best Bar: NuLu
1. Taj Louisville
2. Galaxie
3. Decca
Best Bar: South Louisville
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Spectators Sports Bar & Grill
3. Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Best Bar: St. Matthews
1. Gerstle’s Place
2. Saint’s Pizza and Pub
3. Diamond Pub & Billiards
Best Bar: West End
1. Syl’s Lounge
2. Tie: Cavaliers Inn, Club Cedar and The Palm Room
Best Hotel Bar
1. Pin + Proof — Omni Louisville Hotel
2. Proof on Main — 21c Museum Hotel
3. Lobby Bar — The Brown Hotel
Best Beer List
1. Sergio’s World Beers
2. Holy Grale
3. World of Beer
Best Bourbon List
1. Silver Dollar
2. Bourbons Bistro
3. Commonwealth Tap
Best Local Brewery
1. Gravely Brewing Co.
2. Monnik Beer Co.
3. Mile Wide Beer Co.
Best Local Craft Beer
1. Monnik Beer Co. IPA
2. Citra Ass Down — Against the Grain
3. Debaser — Gravely Brewing Co.
Best Cocktail
1. After the Gold rush — Gold Bar
2. Anything from Hell or High Water
3. Acid Cat — Expo Bar
Best Local Distillery
1. Angel’s Envy
2. Old Forester Distillery
3. Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.
Best Dive Bar
1. The Back Door
2. Nachbar
3. The Pearl of Germantown
Best Wine List
1. Louvino
2. Commonwealth Tap
3.Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
Best Margarita
1. El Mundo
2. Galaxie
3. Havana Rumba
NIGHTLIFE
Best Bar
1. Gold Bar
2. Play
3. Hilltop Tavern
Best Club DJ
1. DJ Sam Sneed
2. Glittertitz DJZ
3. DJ S.y.i.m.o.n.e
Best Gay Bar/Club
1. Play
2. Big Bar
3. Chill Bar
Best Happy Hour
1. Gold Bar
2. Big Bar
3. Chik’n & Mi
Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub
1. Hilltop Tavern
2. Commonwealth Tap
3. Gold Bar
Best New Bar/Club
1. Gold Bar
2. Planet of the Tapes
3. Tie: Noraebar and Toasty’s Tavern
Best Place to Dance
1. Play
2. Barbarella
3. Tie: Seidenfaden’s and Zanzabar
Best Place to Shoot Pool
1. Diamond Pub & Billiards
2. The Back Door
3. Barret Bar
Best Strip Club
1. PT’s Showclub Louisville
2. The Godfather
3. Tie: Trixie’s Entertainment Complex and Deja Vu
MEDIA
Best Local Instagram
1. Teaz Salon, @teazsalonlouisvilleky
2. JCP Eats, @jcpeats
3. Louisville’s IG Community, @igerslouisville
Best Local Blog
1. Raw Pineapples
2. Card Chronicle
3. JCP Eats
Best Local Podcast
1. Crazy Zen Life
2. Bardstown
3.Bourbon and Bloodshed
Best Local Publication
1. LEO Weekly
2. The Courier Journal
3. The Voice-Tribune
Best Local Radio Personality
1. Terry Meiners
2. Ben Davis & Kelly K.
3. Matt Jones
Best Local Radio Station
1. 91.9 WFPK
2. 89.3 WFPL
3. 99.7 DJX
Best Local TV Personality
1. Dawne Gee
2. Marc Weinberg
3. Doug Proffitt
Best Local TV Station
1. WDRB 41
2. WAVE 3
3. WHAS 11
Best Local Website
1. Card Chronicle
2. LEO Weekly
3. WDRB
Best Place to Pick up a LEO Weekly
1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee
2. Safai Coffee
3. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets
Best Twitter Feed
1. Mike Rutherford, @CardChronicle
2. @LydiaBurrell
3. Tie: 502 Hemp Wellness Center, @502hemp and Joe Sonka,@joesonka
Best Local Writer
1. Dante Wheat
2. Joe Gerth
3. Taylor Riley
Other
Best Local Activist
1. Charles Booker
2. Hannah Drake
3. Jecorey Arthur
Best Local Athlete
1. Lamar Jackson
2. Rajon Rondo
3. Tie: Justin Thomas and Donovan Mitchell
Best Place to Worship
1. Southeast Christian Church
2. Highland Baptist Church
3. Nature
Best Place You Wish had Never Gone out of Business
1. ear X-tacy
2. North End Cafe
3. Rye on Market
