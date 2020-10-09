Headliners announces three nights of outdoor concerts, including Jaye Jayle 

Headliners Music Hall has been working for weeks on its plan to throw outdoor concerts, and today an entire weekend has been announced. From Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25, the venue will host its first ever parking lot concert series, with the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Back2Mac on Friday, Jaye Jayle’s album release show on Saturday and SMTN TO Do — A Pull Up Day Party on Sunday.

“We are equally stoked and quivering with terror at the thought of producing these shows,” Headliners co-owner Billy Hardison said in a statement. “But the joy is bubbling over. Can’t stop the love! What is life without live music and a life without you?!? Winter is coming. Before it does, we want you to know we’re still here and we’re hanging in there. And most importantly, we want to see you having fun! So, we’ve spent a lot of time preparing and planning for a safe but quality run of shows. We feel we can do this right and, in the process, rekindle the fellowship of our local scene and raise some money for some worthy causes along the way.”

The concert venue is a mixture of the outside of Headliners and the Distillery Commons parking lot. For all three nights, doors will open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. All tickets will be sold as four- or six-person tables ($60-$120), and fans will only be allowed to leave their tables to use the restroom. Drink sales will be available via table service, and all three nights will be cashless.

Headliners is part of the coalition LOVS (Louisville Operating Venues Safely), which means expect significant COVID safety precautions. Masks are required at all times, except when drinking at your table. Everyone, including staff, will have their temperature checked. All tables will be distanced at least 6 feet apart.

To buy tickets, click the hyperlinks above. For more information, visit the Headliners website.