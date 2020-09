A protester cried after hearing that no charges would be brought against those responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death.

Some cried. Some hugged each other. The protesters holding Jefferson Square Park for more than 100 days had gotten their answer — no charges would be brought in Breonna Taylor’s death — and they were angry.

After listening the grand jury announcement that only a single officer would be indicted and not on charges relating to Taylor’s death, the protesters began to march through downtown. They eventually made their way to The Highlands.