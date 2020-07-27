Members of the Black militia group all dressed in black, and all were armed.
Not Fucking Around Coalition comes to Louisville: Demands faster investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death

Hundreds of members of the Black militia, the Not Fucking Around Coalition, came to Louisville on Saturday to demand a speedier investigation of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Black militia based in Atlanta also joined protesters to demand more transparency in the investigation. The militia got into formation in Baxter Park and marched down Broadway to Louisville Metro Hall. In response to the NFAC coming to Louisville, members of the right-wing “Three Percenter” militia also came to the area around Louisville Metro Hall. Police separated the groups on Fifth Street. 

Flanked by armed members of NFAC, John “Grandmaster Jay” Johnson spoke to the crowd from the steps of Metro Hall, saying the group would return to Louisville in four weeks demanding the truth of Taylor’s case.

Three Percenters and the NFAC were separated by bike rack barricades police erected along Fifth Street on Saturday.
Several protesters went around the police blockade, and some members of the groups talked with each other.
NFAC members looked for possible snipers on nearby rooftops.
The Atlanta-based NFAC marched from Baxter Park to Louisville Metro Hall, demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor by LMPD in March.
Police observe the NFAC and groups of protesters on Broadway on Saturday.
Members of the NFAC occasionally knelt throughout the march to Louisville Metro Hall while other members checked rooftops for snipers.
Members of the NFAC stood on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall while John “Grandmaster Jay” Johnson spoke to the crowd of protesters and spectators on Saturday.
Members of the NFAC stood in formation on Broadway on Saturday.

 

