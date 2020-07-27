Not Fucking Around Coalition comes to Louisville: Demands faster investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death

Members of the Black militia group all dressed in black, and all were armed.

Hundreds of members of the Black militia, the Not Fucking Around Coalition, came to Louisville on Saturday to demand a speedier investigation of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Black militia based in Atlanta also joined protesters to demand more transparency in the investigation. The militia got into formation in Baxter Park and marched down Broadway to Louisville Metro Hall. In response to the NFAC coming to Louisville, members of the right-wing “Three Percenter” militia also came to the area around Louisville Metro Hall. Police separated the groups on Fifth Street.

Flanked by armed members of NFAC, John “Grandmaster Jay” Johnson spoke to the crowd from the steps of Metro Hall, saying the group would return to Louisville in four weeks demanding the truth of Taylor’s case.