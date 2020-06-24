Visit these Black-owned restaurants in Louisville

Here are nearly 90 Black-owned restaurants in Louisville. Please give them your support!

And, please let us know at leoweekly.com if you would like to suggest corrections, additions or deletions.

Abyssinia,

554 S. Fifth St.

Ace’s Slushie World,

1821 W. Broadway.

Ada’s Kitchen & Catering,

214 W. Broadway.

Addis Grill,

109 S. Fourth St.

Adele’s Southern Cooking & BBQ,

2913 Dixie Highway

Africa House & Lounge,

2816 Crums Lane.

Babie Bac’z Good Grill,

8533 Terry Road.

Back Deck BBQ,

food truck.

Baraka Restaurant,

519 W. Oak St.

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More,

1161 S. Second St., 2500 Bardstown Road.

Big Momma’s Soul Kitchen,

4532 W Broadway.

The Black Italian,

2009 Highland Ave.

Boss Hog’s BBQ & food truck. Company,

food truck.

Boujie Biscuit,

1813 Frankfort Ave.

Brendon’s Catch 23,

505 S Fourth St.

Caribbean Cafe,

317 W Woodlawn Ave.

Chef’s Cut Pizzeria,

9901-C Lagrange Road.

Chez Seneba African Restaurant,

5021 Poplar Level Road.

Chicken King,

639 E. Broadway.

The Chicken Box,

5905 Terry Road.

Coach’s Grill,

7325 Saint Andrews Church Road.

Daddy Rich’s,

617 W. Oak St.

Dairy Queen,

213 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville.

Dasha Barbour’s Southern Bistro,

2217 Steier Lane.

Eden & Kissi,

3912 Bardstown Road.

502 Cafe,

food truck.

Forty Acres & A Meal,

1800 Dixie Highway

Four Pegs Beer Lounge,

1053 Goss Ave.

Franco’s Restaurant,

3300 Dixie Highway.

Funmi’s Cafe,

3028 Bardstown Road.

Galan’s Meat Market & Deli,

2801 W. Market St.

Galan’s Meat Market & Grill,

2300 W. Market St.

Happy’s Seafood & More,

Crums Lane.

Headquarters BBQ,

2700 W. Highway 22, Crestwood.

Highview Ice Cream and Coffee,

7525 Outer Loop.

Hip Hop Sweet Shop,

food truck.

I Love Juice Bar,

13317 Shelbyville Road.

Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant,

1033 W. Broadway, 5009 S. Third St., 3353 Fern Valley Road, 4901 Poplar Level Road.

Irma Dee’s,

1213 S. 28th St.

Kizito Cookies,

1398 Bardstown Road.

L’bads Ice Cream Parlor,

2606 W. Market St.

LATino,

food truck.

Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago,

121 St. Matthews Ave.

Louisville Cream,

632 E. Market St.

Louisville Smokers BBQ,

1500 W. Oak St.

LuCretia’s Kitchen,

1812 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Lucy Mae’s Food Mart & Kitchen,

2300 W. Kentucky St. .

M&M Deliciousness,

1401 Bluegrass Ave.

Mack Bros BBQ,

2700 Rockford Lane.

MaF Gallery & Cafe,

976 Barret Ave.

Mamas Kitchen,

603 N. 26th St.

Mark T’s Slab House,

4912 Preston Highway.

Meeka’s,

1213 S. 28th St.

Moe-licious BBQ,

food truck.

Mr. Icee’s BrainFreeze,

114 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville.

Ms. Rhonda’s Taste of Philadelphia Cheesesteaks & More,

3817 E. Indian Trail.

Napa River Grill,

1211 Herr Lane.

Old Louisville Chili Bowl,

501 W. Oak St.

Open Caribbean Kitchen,

4735 Poplar Level Road.

Peace, Love and Egg Rolls,

food truck.

Pizza Bar,

445 S. Fourth St.

Po-Z’s Kitchen,

6801 Dixie Highway.

Pollo – A Gourmet Chicken Joint,

1991 Brownsboro Road.

Queen of Sheba,

2804 Taylorsville Road.

Rick’s Smoke Pit and Country Kitchen,

food truck.

Roof Top Grill,

708 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, 414 W. Oak St.

S Bar,

1442 Dixie Highway.

Savannah Restaurant,

2750 S. Seventh St.

Seafood Lady,

3201 Fern Valley Road.

Shine’s Diner,

818 S. 39th St.

Shirley Mae’s Cafe & Bar,

802 S. Clay St. Open Thursday-Sunday.

Six Forks Burger Company,

1270 S. Preston St.

Soul Food Dining,

4900 Poplar Level Road.

Soulful Choices,

food truck.

Southern Express,

418 W. Oak St.

Southern Hospitality,

3402 W. Broadway.

Stacey’s Donuts,

12907 Factory Lane.

Stevie J’s Barbecue,

1831 W. Jefferson St.

SuperChefs,

1702 Bardstown Road.

Sweet Peaches,

1800 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

A Taste of Philadelphia,

3817 E Indian Trail.

Thai Cafe,

2226 Holiday Manor Center.

Tim Page’s Corner Store,

2922 Taylor Blvd.

Wing Station,

2119 Crums Lane.

Yummy Nosh Eats and Treats,

501 W. Evelyn Ave.

Ziba’s Bistro,

1001 Logan St.