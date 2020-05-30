Protesters raised their fists in solidarity during the second day of protests on Friday. News Photo set: Friday’s street protest brought hundreds May 30 2020 By Kathryn Harrington Friday’s protest brought out creative ways to make points. Kentucky State Police were brought in for the second day of protesting, here lined up outside of the YUM! Center on Friday night. Protesters gathered downtown for a second day of protesting on Friday. A young girl high fives a protester on Friday. Police officers viewed the protest from the top of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections building. An armed protester rode in front of the crowds to halt traffic as they marched through downtown Louisville. Protesters gathered at the entrance to the Louisville Metro Police Headquarters on Friday. Protesters raised their fists in solidarity during the second day of protests on Friday. An armed protester. Protesters raised their fists in solidarity during the second day of protests on Friday. Protesters sat down to signal to police that they were peacefully protesting. A line of protesters shielded others on Friday in case of confrontation with police. The second day of protesting Friday brought an estimated 1,000 people ostensibly to promote racial justice. Others had different agendas. A protester spray painted the street outside the Hall of Justice on Friday. Water and gallons of milk were gathered for protesters to use to neutralize the effects of tear gas. Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
Comments