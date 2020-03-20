Where to get carryout food — fill up and help local restaurants

Eiderdown is one of the many restaurants offering carryout. Here are its fried spätzle and kraut fest balls. | Photo by Robin Garr.

Now that the state has shut down dine-in restaurants, many have broken their business models to offer carry-out and delivery exclusively. Many have special deals and menus designed to feed your family. Some will even bring the food to you while you wait on the curb. (FYI: If you have to run inside to get the food, the city says it is not ticketing. Just put on your flashers.)

Here is just a partial list of what you can find out there. Let us know if you have more to add.

And remember — please tip!

Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse: carryout and delivery from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call (502) 515-0174 or (502) 515-0175 or order online.

Boujie Biscuit: carryout, and it has partnered with The Silly Axe to offer gluten-free biscuits with any of gluten-free toppings. Order in person or call (502) 269-8426.

BoomBozz Pizza & Taphouse Highlands: carryout. Order through DoorDash or call (502) 458-8889.

Buckhead Mountain Grill: carryout, curbside pickup and @grubhub delivery from 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Call (502) 456-6680 or order online.

Butchertown Grocery: carryout, curbside and delivery from its Bakery at Main and Shelby streets from 11a.m.- 8 p.m. 742-8315

Butchertown Grocery Bakery: carryout and delivery from its Bakery at Main and Shelby streets from 11a m. – 8 p.m. Call 502–742–8315 to place your order or order in person.

Carali’s Rotisserie: carry-out and delivery. Order online.

Check’s Cafe: carry-out including beer from 11 a .m.-9 p.m. Order at (502) 637-9515 and (502) 634-3307.

Chilaquiles: carry out with 10% discount. Order at (502) 632-2000. It will be open from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. every day but Tuesday.

Ciao Ristorante: carry-out and $5 delivery within 10 miles. Order at (502) 690-3532. Full menus as well as family-style dinners are available.

Come Back Inn: carry-out 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. and delivery with $20 minimum order (waived for doctors, nurses and all hospital workers in the downtown and St Matthews areas) to Germantown, Schnitzelbzurg, Highlands and Old Louisville. Wine and beer are available for carry-out and delivery. Order at (502) 627-1777 or (502) 494-5424.

Commonwealth Tap: beer, wine and food delivery. Call or text order to (502) 744-4421.

Con Huevos: carryout and delivery 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family meal packages offered. Call (502) 384-3027 for Frankfort Avenue location and (502) 384-3744 for Holiday Manor.

Couvillian: pickup dinner service Wednesday through Sunday 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Call

(502) 365-1813 or use Postmates.

Eiderdown: carryout from 11 a.m.-1 p.ml. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Order at (502) 379-7492 or email heather@eiderdown-gtown.com

Famous Dave’s: carryout from 11 a.m.- 8 pm. Order at (502) 493-2812 or online.

Feast BBQ: carryout Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Order online.

Fork & Barrel: carry-out family meals and the full dinner menu for curbside pickup and on GrubHub. Call 502-907-3675 to order.

Heine Brothers’ Coffee: carry-out and drive-through.

Grind Burger Kitchen: carry-out 11 a.m-8 p.m. Order online.

J. Gumbo’s: carryout and delivery for all locations. Online ordering.

Joella’s Hot Chicken: carryout, free delivery with DoorDash and “Kids Eat Free” from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Mark’s Feed Store: carryout and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Call or order online.

Mitchell’s Fish Market: carryout and delivery with 10% off. Order online.

NamNam Cafe: carryout. Order at (502) 891-8859 and on Postmates and DoorDash.

Naïve: carryout. Only credit card payments over the phone and online. Free delivery with orders over $20. (502) 749-7856.

Noche Mexican BBQ: carryout with online ordering starting at 10 a.m. and pick up or delivery from noon-8 p.m. daily.

Plehn’s Bakery: carryout. Order at (502) 896-4438 or (502) 895-8223.

Pizza LUPO: carry-out and delivery through Postmates and DoorDash from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. For pickup call (502) 409-8440 and pay with credit card.

Ramsi’s Cafe on the World: carry-out and delivery from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Order through GrubHub and Postmates. (502) 451-0700.

River House Restaurant and Raw Bar: carryout of family meals from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Order at (502) 897-5000

Royals Hot Chicken: carryout Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Order online.

Seviche — A Latin Restaurant: carryout. Order at (502) 473-8560 from the menu online.

The Silly Axe Cafe: carryout regular menu and family meals! Order online or call (502) 290-7197.

Simply Thai: carryout, delivery and through DoorDash. (502) 899-9670.

Six Forks Burger Co.: carry-out and delivery within five miles Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Order online or by calling (502) 565-9750. Also delivery through UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub.

Shiraz Mediterranean Grill: carryout at all locations. Order online or by phone.

Smør Nordic Bakeri: carryout until 11 a.m. or call (502) 208-9517

SOU: carryout from 4 pm.-8 p.m. Order or buy a gift card at 502-614-6499.

Taco Luchador: carryout and delivery, 10% off takeout orders and 20% off gift cards. Free chips and salsa with takeout orders.

Union 15: carryout and delivery through DoorDash and Postmates 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Call (502) 653-7494 for carry-out.

Uptown Cafe: carryout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday including alcohol. Order at

(502) 458-4212.

Varanese: carryout of family meals from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Order at (502) 899-9904.

V-Grits: carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Postmates stops taking orders at 7:30 p.m. or call (502) 742-1714.

Volare Ristorante: curbside pickup and delivery every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. See limited menu online or call starting at noon: (502) 894-4446

Wick’s Pizza: carryout and delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub. Free delivery within three miles. Order online. (502) 458-1828

Wiltshire Pantry and Cafe: carryout Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Order at (502) 581-8561

WW Cousins: carryout and drive-through. (502) 897-9684