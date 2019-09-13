The Venardos Circus Ringmaster Kevin Venardos
Photos from The Venardos Circus at Waterfront Park

By

The Venardos Circus — a traveling, Broadway-style act — is a wholly human experience, as there are no animals in this circus. The performers sing, dance, launch each other into the air, juggle and make the crowd laugh. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos had been a “paid actor” in multiple circuses, including the Ringling Brothers, before he had an idea in 2014 to create his own circus. He explained to LEO why his circus does not have animals. 

“I did not do the no animals because of some political reason,” Venardos said. “Really my whole circus is around people. I abhor the idea of abuse and, looking out into the future, I do not see a future for animals in the circus. … I simply want to move forward. I want a sustainable means of delivering joy to people. I want to cut through the crap of this argument on either side. It gets in the way of the whole reason [of a circus] — the joy of it.”

We stopped by one the performances earlier this week to take some photos. The circus is performing at Waterfront Park through Sept. 15. Buy tickets for the final weekend here.  

Ringmaster Kevin Venardos
Comedian Kirk Marsh
Venardos Circus Cast
The Aissa Family performing the teterboard
Aerialist Sophia Petrov
Mother and son Viktoria and Ritchie Gzilak juggling
Comedian Kirk Marsh interacting with a crowd member
Laura Gwendolyn Burch performing on aerial silks
Hand balancers Manuel and Ilenaya Acosta
