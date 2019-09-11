One Park Public Meeting Dates Set

Speak against or for Jefferson Development Group’s multi-use One Park development at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive at two upcoming meetings.

The big one, the planning commission meeting, is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Kentucky International Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. — a time picked so that more of the public can attend and comment.

But the timing of that meeting is contingent on a Land Development and Transportation Committee meeting Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Old Jail Building.

At the last LD&T meeting, committee members decided it needed to meet again to talk about JDG’s traffic plan for its behemoth retail, residential, hotel (and potentially office) development.

If the committee approves the traffic plan, the Sept. 30 meeting would proceed as scheduled. If not, the planning commission meeting would be canceled and rescheduled. •