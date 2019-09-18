Louisville Photo Biennial ‘Women Praying’ by Jay Mather at the UofL Photo Archives.
A Comprehensive List Of 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial Venues And Events

1619 Flux

Through the Latin Lens, Sandro Fajardo, Guillermo A. Sollano
Sept. 21-Nov. 8

21c Museum Hotel

Labor&Materials Group Show
Through Feb. 29

De/Tension/Past:Landscapes of American Incarceration, Emily Hanako Momohara
Sept. 20-Feb. 29

The Archaeology of Self Group Show
Nov. 1-Feb. 29

GBBN’s Design Issue Series: Screen Time
Nov. 21-Dec. 1

Art Sanctuary

Ali: Beyond the World Stage, photography from the Courier Journal
Oct. 4-Nov. 1

Voice Tribune of Louisville: Celebrating a Tradition of Fashion Photography
Nov. 1-Dec. 31

ArtSeed

HomeLands, Robb Hill
Oct. 4-Oct. 31

Road Less Traveled, Daniel Andis
Oct. 4-Oct. 31

Art Alliance of Southern Indiana

Nature Photography of Kevin Dickman
Sept. 20-Oct 31

Arts Association of Oldham County

Pure Kentucky: A James Archambeault Tribute Show
Sept. 17-Oct. 19

Bellarmine University McGrath Gallery

Mark Yourself Safe, Ashley Johnson
Oct. 11-Nov. 8

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest Education Center

One GIANT Vision: Images of the First 90 Years of Bernheim
Through December

Bluegrass Motor Sport

Car Photography, David Harrison
Oct.1-Oct. 31

Brick Street Art Studio

Photography by David Becker and Kimara Wilhite
Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Capital Gallery

Collection of Photography from Coast to Coast
Sept. 25-Oct. 30

Capital Museum

The Singing Bridge: A Photographic Memorial to Lynching Victims in the Capital of Kentucky
Rebekah Terry, Patrick J. Mitchel, Majorie Guyon
Opens Sept. 27

Carnegie Center for Art and History

Like a Bad Penny, Rachael Banks
Oct. 4-Nov. 30

Centre College AEGON Gallery

Gaia Weeps, Frederica Armstrong, Isabella La Rocca, Carolyn Monastra, Kay Westhues
Nov. 1-Nov. 30

Chestnuts and Pearls

The Many Faces of Nature, Ann and Fred Bremer
Sept. 20-Nov. 10

Journey to Cuba, Jessica and Sharon Bussert
Sept. 20-Nov. 10

Clarksville Public Library

Kentuckiana: the Beauty of Our Home, Louisville Photographic Society Show Group Show
Oct. 5-Nov. 9

Craft(s) Gallery

Reality & Dreams: Shared Loves Marcia Lamont Hopkins, Dobree Adams
Oct. 4-Oct. 27

Downtown Arts Center, City Gallery

Ancient Lands, Tom Fielder
Sept. 9-Nov. 4

Downtown Pilates

Photography from the Collection of Rowland Miller
Opens Sept. 20

Edenside Gallery

Silver Gelatin Prints, Fred DiGiovanni

Filson Historical Society

Louisville, City in Transition, Ivey W. Cousins
Sept. 26-Nov. 10

Floyd County Platform 22 Pop-up Galleries

Pop-up Galleries in Southern Indiana parks including Reisz Building, Community Park, Galena Digital Library, Garry Caven Park and Kevin Hammersmith Park
Opens Oct. 4

Frazier History Museum

Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky
Sept. 12-Feb. 2020

Poe-tography Western Middle Student Show
Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Galerie Hertz

Ohio River Odyssey,
John Nation, Joe Wolek
Sept. 22-Nov. 1

Galleries at Georgetown College

State of Photography Group Show
Oct. 2-Nov. 2

garner narrative fine contemporary art

our eyes: gallery artists and friends for the Louisville Photo Biennial
Oct. 4-Oct. 25

Ivy Tech, Pat Harrison Gallery

Stories Untold: an Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show
Oct. 3-Nov. 8

James Bourne Gallery

Portraits: Known and Unknown, Michael Wilson
Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery

15th Anniversary Invitation Photography Exhibition
Sept. 23-Nov. 30

Jefferson Community & Technical College, Krantz Gallery

Photography by Lisa Mercer and Leslie Mosher
Sept. 20-Nov. 10

Jeffersonville Arts Alliance

Narrative: an Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show
Sept. 27-Nov. 8

Jeffersonville Township Public Library

Natural Wonders, Deborah Brownstein
Sept. 28-Nov. 9

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Women Hold Up Half the Sky: Women of West Africa, Aukram Burton, Bud Dorsey
Sept. 20-March 20

Kentucky Derby Museum

Century of the Crown

Kleinhelter Gallery

Yellowstone in Winter and Spring, Ray Wallace
Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Launch Louisville

Louisville: a Portrait of Home, Michael Clevenger and Courier Journal Staff
Sept. 3-Nov. 15

Louisville Metro Hall, First Floor Gallery

Looking at Kentucky Anew: the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project
Through Jan. 10

Louisville Slugger Museum

Project H&B ID: Putting the Names with the Faces of Hillerich & Bradsby Co.
Sept. 27-Nov. 1

Moremen Gallery

Dancing in Darkess, Vinhey Keo
Sept. 27-Oct. 26

INSCAPES, Matt Gatton, Madison Cawein
Nov. 1-Dec. 20

Muhammad Ali Center

Shining a Light: (The) Many Faces of Homeless Women
Through Nov. 10

PART Studio

Landforms: Architectural Photography, Neal Johnson
Sept. 21-Oct. 24

Paul Paletti Gallery

Taradiddle, Charles Traub
Sept. 20-Dec. 31

Periwinkle Interiors

Photography by Ben Bennett

Portland Museum

Magic Realism: Imagery by Mia Hanson
Oct. 26-Nov. 30

Purdue University STEAM Gallery

Purdue Student Photography Show
Oct. 3-Nov. 8

PYRO Gallery

Nature Shoots, Keith Auerbach and PYRO members
Sept. 12-Oct. 15

Revelry Boutique-Gallery

The Vinum Project, Michelle McSwain, Vanessa Price
Oct. 12-28

Rodgers Studio

Hasselblad Photography by Bill Rodgers

The Root

Across the Pond, Melissa Plush
Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Finding Home, David Modica
Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Sixth and Main Coffeehouse

Photos by Mari Murjica

Speed Art Museum

Gonzo: The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson
Through Nov. 10

St. Paul’s Episcopal, Kent Mansion Gallery

Cultivating Creativity, Kevin Schultz and former students
Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Surface Noise

Street Studies: Photographs by Guy Dove and Elizabeth Reilly
Oct. 11-Nov. 2

Swan Street Studio at Hope Mills

The Human Element: Sn Experiment in Our Bodies and Others, Marge Royston, Rebecca Rose, Tatiana Rathke
Oct. 6-Nov. 8

Swanson Contemporary

Photography by Bill Carner

Unique Imaging Concepts

Photography by Scott Greenwell
Sept. 20-Nov. 10

UofL, Cressman Center

Lensless Group Show
Sept. 27-Oct. 26

UofL, Hite Art Institute

Lyric Documentary: the Works of Walker Evans
Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Gentlemen’s Clubs, Zed Saeed
Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Snap! Mobile Truck Gallery (various locations)

UofL Photo Archives, Ekstrom Library Gallery

Living the Cambodian Nightmare, Jay Mather
Oct. 3-Dec. 16

UofL, Rowan Street Gallery

Morocco: Many Eyes, One Vision!, Rachid Tagoulla
Oct. 4-Oct. 26

Wayside Expressions Gallery

Work and Play, Fred DiGiovanni

