A Comprehensive List Of 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial Venues And Events

1619 Flux
Through the Latin Lens, Sandro Fajardo, Guillermo A. Sollano
Sept. 21-Nov. 8
21c Museum Hotel
Labor&Materials Group Show
Through Feb. 29
De/Tension/Past:Landscapes of American Incarceration, Emily Hanako Momohara
Sept. 20-Feb. 29
The Archaeology of Self Group Show
Nov. 1-Feb. 29
GBBN’s Design Issue Series: Screen Time
Nov. 21-Dec. 1
Art Sanctuary
Ali: Beyond the World Stage, photography from the Courier Journal
Oct. 4-Nov. 1
Voice Tribune of Louisville: Celebrating a Tradition of Fashion Photography
Nov. 1-Dec. 31
ArtSeed
HomeLands, Robb Hill
Oct. 4-Oct. 31
Road Less Traveled, Daniel Andis
Oct. 4-Oct. 31
Art Alliance of Southern Indiana
Nature Photography of Kevin Dickman
Sept. 20-Oct 31
Arts Association of Oldham County
Pure Kentucky: A James Archambeault Tribute Show
Sept. 17-Oct. 19
Bellarmine University McGrath Gallery
Mark Yourself Safe, Ashley Johnson
Oct. 11-Nov. 8
Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest Education Center
One GIANT Vision: Images of the First 90 Years of Bernheim
Through December
Bluegrass Motor Sport
Car Photography, David Harrison
Oct.1-Oct. 31
Brick Street Art Studio
Photography by David Becker and Kimara Wilhite
Sept. 20-Oct. 31
Capital Gallery
Collection of Photography from Coast to Coast
Sept. 25-Oct. 30
Capital Museum
The Singing Bridge: A Photographic Memorial to Lynching Victims in the Capital of Kentucky
Rebekah Terry, Patrick J. Mitchel, Majorie Guyon
Opens Sept. 27
Carnegie Center for Art and History
Like a Bad Penny, Rachael Banks
Oct. 4-Nov. 30
Centre College AEGON Gallery
Gaia Weeps, Frederica Armstrong, Isabella La Rocca, Carolyn Monastra, Kay Westhues
Nov. 1-Nov. 30
Chestnuts and Pearls
The Many Faces of Nature, Ann and Fred Bremer
Sept. 20-Nov. 10
Journey to Cuba, Jessica and Sharon Bussert
Sept. 20-Nov. 10
Clarksville Public Library
Kentuckiana: the Beauty of Our Home, Louisville Photographic Society Show Group Show
Oct. 5-Nov. 9
Craft(s) Gallery
Reality & Dreams: Shared Loves Marcia Lamont Hopkins, Dobree Adams
Oct. 4-Oct. 27
Downtown Arts Center, City Gallery
Ancient Lands, Tom Fielder
Sept. 9-Nov. 4
Downtown Pilates
Photography from the Collection of Rowland Miller
Opens Sept. 20
Edenside Gallery
Silver Gelatin Prints, Fred DiGiovanni
Filson Historical Society
Louisville, City in Transition, Ivey W. Cousins
Sept. 26-Nov. 10
Floyd County Platform 22 Pop-up Galleries
Pop-up Galleries in Southern Indiana parks including Reisz Building, Community Park, Galena Digital Library, Garry Caven Park and Kevin Hammersmith Park
Opens Oct. 4
Frazier History Museum
Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky
Sept. 12-Feb. 2020
Poe-tography Western Middle Student Show
Sept. 20-Nov. 1
Galerie Hertz
Ohio River Odyssey,
John Nation, Joe Wolek
Sept. 22-Nov. 1
Galleries at Georgetown College
State of Photography Group Show
Oct. 2-Nov. 2
garner narrative fine contemporary art
our eyes: gallery artists and friends for the Louisville Photo Biennial
Oct. 4-Oct. 25
Ivy Tech, Pat Harrison Gallery
Stories Untold: an Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show
Oct. 3-Nov. 8
James Bourne Gallery
Portraits: Known and Unknown, Michael Wilson
Sept. 20-Oct. 31
Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery
15th Anniversary Invitation Photography Exhibition
Sept. 23-Nov. 30
Jefferson Community & Technical College, Krantz Gallery
Photography by Lisa Mercer and Leslie Mosher
Sept. 20-Nov. 10
Jeffersonville Arts Alliance
Narrative: an Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show
Sept. 27-Nov. 8
Jeffersonville Township Public Library
Natural Wonders, Deborah Brownstein
Sept. 28-Nov. 9
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
Women Hold Up Half the Sky: Women of West Africa, Aukram Burton, Bud Dorsey
Sept. 20-March 20
Kentucky Derby Museum
Century of the Crown
Kleinhelter Gallery
Yellowstone in Winter and Spring, Ray Wallace
Sept. 20-Oct. 31
Launch Louisville
Louisville: a Portrait of Home, Michael Clevenger and Courier Journal Staff
Sept. 3-Nov. 15
Louisville Metro Hall, First Floor Gallery
Looking at Kentucky Anew: the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project
Through Jan. 10
Louisville Slugger Museum
Project H&B ID: Putting the Names with the Faces of Hillerich & Bradsby Co.
Sept. 27-Nov. 1
Moremen Gallery
Dancing in Darkess, Vinhey Keo
Sept. 27-Oct. 26
INSCAPES, Matt Gatton, Madison Cawein
Nov. 1-Dec. 20
Muhammad Ali Center
Shining a Light: (The) Many Faces of Homeless Women
Through Nov. 10
PART Studio
Landforms: Architectural Photography, Neal Johnson
Sept. 21-Oct. 24
Paul Paletti Gallery
Taradiddle, Charles Traub
Sept. 20-Dec. 31
Periwinkle Interiors
Photography by Ben Bennett
Portland Museum
Magic Realism: Imagery by Mia Hanson
Oct. 26-Nov. 30
Purdue University STEAM Gallery
Purdue Student Photography Show
Oct. 3-Nov. 8
PYRO Gallery
Nature Shoots, Keith Auerbach and PYRO members
Sept. 12-Oct. 15
Revelry Boutique-Gallery
The Vinum Project, Michelle McSwain, Vanessa Price
Oct. 12-28
Rodgers Studio
Hasselblad Photography by Bill Rodgers
The Root
Across the Pond, Melissa Plush
Sept. 20-Oct. 31
Finding Home, David Modica
Sept. 20-Oct. 31
Sixth and Main Coffeehouse
Photos by Mari Murjica
Speed Art Museum
Gonzo: The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson
Through Nov. 10
St. Paul’s Episcopal, Kent Mansion Gallery
Cultivating Creativity, Kevin Schultz and former students
Sept. 20-Oct. 31
Surface Noise
Street Studies: Photographs by Guy Dove and Elizabeth Reilly
Oct. 11-Nov. 2
Swan Street Studio at Hope Mills
The Human Element: Sn Experiment in Our Bodies and Others, Marge Royston, Rebecca Rose, Tatiana Rathke
Oct. 6-Nov. 8
Swanson Contemporary
Photography by Bill Carner
Unique Imaging Concepts
Photography by Scott Greenwell
Sept. 20-Nov. 10
UofL, Cressman Center
Lensless Group Show
Sept. 27-Oct. 26
UofL, Hite Art Institute
Lyric Documentary: the Works of Walker Evans
Sept. 20-Nov. 1
Gentlemen’s Clubs, Zed Saeed
Sept. 20-Nov. 1
Snap! Mobile Truck Gallery (various locations)
UofL Photo Archives, Ekstrom Library Gallery
Living the Cambodian Nightmare, Jay Mather
Oct. 3-Dec. 16
UofL, Rowan Street Gallery
Morocco: Many Eyes, One Vision!, Rachid Tagoulla
Oct. 4-Oct. 26
Wayside Expressions Gallery
Work and Play, Fred DiGiovanni
