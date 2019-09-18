A Comprehensive List Of 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial Venues And Events

‘Women Praying’ by Jay Mather at the UofL Photo Archives.

1619 Flux

Through the Latin Lens, Sandro Fajardo, Guillermo A. Sollano

Sept. 21-Nov. 8

21c Museum Hotel

Labor&Materials Group Show

Through Feb. 29

De/Tension/Past:Landscapes of American Incarceration, Emily Hanako Momohara

Sept. 20-Feb. 29

The Archaeology of Self Group Show

Nov. 1-Feb. 29

GBBN’s Design Issue Series: Screen Time

Nov. 21-Dec. 1

Art Sanctuary

Ali: Beyond the World Stage, photography from the Courier Journal

Oct. 4-Nov. 1

Voice Tribune of Louisville: Celebrating a Tradition of Fashion Photography

Nov. 1-Dec. 31

ArtSeed

HomeLands, Robb Hill

Oct. 4-Oct. 31

Road Less Traveled, Daniel Andis

Oct. 4-Oct. 31

Art Alliance of Southern Indiana

Nature Photography of Kevin Dickman

Sept. 20-Oct 31

Arts Association of Oldham County

Pure Kentucky: A James Archambeault Tribute Show

Sept. 17-Oct. 19

Bellarmine University McGrath Gallery

Mark Yourself Safe, Ashley Johnson

Oct. 11-Nov. 8

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest Education Center

One GIANT Vision: Images of the First 90 Years of Bernheim

Through December

Bluegrass Motor Sport

Car Photography, David Harrison

Oct.1-Oct. 31

Brick Street Art Studio

Photography by David Becker and Kimara Wilhite

Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Capital Gallery

Collection of Photography from Coast to Coast

Sept. 25-Oct. 30

Capital Museum

The Singing Bridge: A Photographic Memorial to Lynching Victims in the Capital of Kentucky

Rebekah Terry, Patrick J. Mitchel, Majorie Guyon

Opens Sept. 27

Carnegie Center for Art and History

Like a Bad Penny, Rachael Banks

Oct. 4-Nov. 30

Centre College AEGON Gallery

Gaia Weeps, Frederica Armstrong, Isabella La Rocca, Carolyn Monastra, Kay Westhues

Nov. 1-Nov. 30

Chestnuts and Pearls

The Many Faces of Nature, Ann and Fred Bremer

Sept. 20-Nov. 10

Journey to Cuba, Jessica and Sharon Bussert

Sept. 20-Nov. 10

Clarksville Public Library

Kentuckiana: the Beauty of Our Home, Louisville Photographic Society Show Group Show

Oct. 5-Nov. 9

Craft(s) Gallery

Reality & Dreams: Shared Loves Marcia Lamont Hopkins, Dobree Adams

Oct. 4-Oct. 27

Downtown Arts Center, City Gallery

Ancient Lands, Tom Fielder

Sept. 9-Nov. 4

Downtown Pilates

Photography from the Collection of Rowland Miller

Opens Sept. 20

Edenside Gallery

Silver Gelatin Prints, Fred DiGiovanni

Filson Historical Society

Louisville, City in Transition, Ivey W. Cousins

Sept. 26-Nov. 10

Floyd County Platform 22 Pop-up Galleries

Pop-up Galleries in Southern Indiana parks including Reisz Building, Community Park, Galena Digital Library, Garry Caven Park and Kevin Hammersmith Park

Opens Oct. 4

Frazier History Museum

Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky

Sept. 12-Feb. 2020

Poe-tography Western Middle Student Show

Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Galerie Hertz

Ohio River Odyssey,

John Nation, Joe Wolek

Sept. 22-Nov. 1

Galleries at Georgetown College

State of Photography Group Show

Oct. 2-Nov. 2

garner narrative fine contemporary art

our eyes: gallery artists and friends for the Louisville Photo Biennial

Oct. 4-Oct. 25

Ivy Tech, Pat Harrison Gallery

Stories Untold: an Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show

Oct. 3-Nov. 8

James Bourne Gallery

Portraits: Known and Unknown, Michael Wilson

Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery

15th Anniversary Invitation Photography Exhibition

Sept. 23-Nov. 30

Jefferson Community & Technical College, Krantz Gallery

Photography by Lisa Mercer and Leslie Mosher

Sept. 20-Nov. 10

Jeffersonville Arts Alliance

Narrative: an Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show

Sept. 27-Nov. 8

Jeffersonville Township Public Library

Natural Wonders, Deborah Brownstein

Sept. 28-Nov. 9

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Women Hold Up Half the Sky: Women of West Africa, Aukram Burton, Bud Dorsey

Sept. 20-March 20

Kentucky Derby Museum

Century of the Crown

Kleinhelter Gallery

Yellowstone in Winter and Spring, Ray Wallace

Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Launch Louisville

Louisville: a Portrait of Home, Michael Clevenger and Courier Journal Staff

Sept. 3-Nov. 15

Louisville Metro Hall, First Floor Gallery

Looking at Kentucky Anew: the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project

Through Jan. 10

Louisville Slugger Museum

Project H&B ID: Putting the Names with the Faces of Hillerich & Bradsby Co.

Sept. 27-Nov. 1

Moremen Gallery

Dancing in Darkess, Vinhey Keo

Sept. 27-Oct. 26

INSCAPES, Matt Gatton, Madison Cawein

Nov. 1-Dec. 20

Muhammad Ali Center

Shining a Light: (The) Many Faces of Homeless Women

Through Nov. 10

PART Studio

Landforms: Architectural Photography, Neal Johnson

Sept. 21-Oct. 24

Paul Paletti Gallery

Taradiddle, Charles Traub

Sept. 20-Dec. 31

Periwinkle Interiors

Photography by Ben Bennett

Portland Museum

Magic Realism: Imagery by Mia Hanson

Oct. 26-Nov. 30

Purdue University STEAM Gallery

Purdue Student Photography Show

Oct. 3-Nov. 8

PYRO Gallery

Nature Shoots, Keith Auerbach and PYRO members

Sept. 12-Oct. 15

Revelry Boutique-Gallery

The Vinum Project, Michelle McSwain, Vanessa Price

Oct. 12-28

Rodgers Studio

Hasselblad Photography by Bill Rodgers

The Root

Across the Pond, Melissa Plush

Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Finding Home, David Modica

Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Sixth and Main Coffeehouse

Photos by Mari Murjica

Speed Art Museum

Gonzo: The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson

Through Nov. 10

St. Paul’s Episcopal, Kent Mansion Gallery

Cultivating Creativity, Kevin Schultz and former students

Sept. 20-Oct. 31

Surface Noise

Street Studies: Photographs by Guy Dove and Elizabeth Reilly

Oct. 11-Nov. 2

Swan Street Studio at Hope Mills

The Human Element: Sn Experiment in Our Bodies and Others, Marge Royston, Rebecca Rose, Tatiana Rathke

Oct. 6-Nov. 8

Swanson Contemporary

Photography by Bill Carner

Unique Imaging Concepts

Photography by Scott Greenwell

Sept. 20-Nov. 10

UofL, Cressman Center

Lensless Group Show

Sept. 27-Oct. 26

UofL, Hite Art Institute

Lyric Documentary: the Works of Walker Evans

Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Gentlemen’s Clubs, Zed Saeed

Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Snap! Mobile Truck Gallery (various locations)

UofL Photo Archives, Ekstrom Library Gallery

Living the Cambodian Nightmare, Jay Mather

Oct. 3-Dec. 16

UofL, Rowan Street Gallery

Morocco: Many Eyes, One Vision!, Rachid Tagoulla

Oct. 4-Oct. 26

Wayside Expressions Gallery

Work and Play, Fred DiGiovanni