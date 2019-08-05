5+ Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (And On Labor Day) (8/30)

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam (And More)

The Kentucky Center

Free | 2-10 p.m.

Rheonna Nicole’s Lipstick Wars event is “an open platform for women of all races, ethnicities and unique backgrounds to express their truths, everyday struggles and victories through the art of slam poetry.” Nicole created Lipstick Wars in 2015 to be a “celebration of women,” and she’s done just that. It’s an all-day experience where women can be trained in slam poetry style workshops at 2, 3 and 4 p.m., support female artists and authors at the Women’s Marketplace and perform their work at the Poetry Slam, hosted by Robin G and Micah Wilson. The suggested age for participants is 12 and up.

Cooper’s Craft Limbo Luau

The Limbo

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

The Limbo tiki bar is an obvious spot for a luau, and it is going all out with a whole pig roasted by chef Eric Morris of Hull and High Water, surf rock from The Get Down, bourbon tiki drinks featuring Cooper’s Craft and, of course, a limbo competition.

Frederick the Younger / The Ego Trippers / Twenty First Century Fox

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.

Frederick the Younger is finally playing a show in Louisville after a year of traveling the South and Midwest. The groove pop band is preparing to release a new EP this year, and this weekend, they’ll be playing alongside fellow local bands The Ego Trippers (garage rock) and Twenty First Century Fox (noise/guitar pop).

SUNDAY, Sept. 1

‘The Exceptionals’

Henry Clay Theatre

$22 | 2 p.m.

“The Exceptionals” is a comedic play set in a sperm bank in the near future. How far will some parents go to make sure their child is “exceptional?” From The Liminal Playhouse, “The Exceptionals” promises to be both humorous and thought-provoking. The show runs through Sept. 8.

Triple Retro Movie Night

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, La Grange, Kentucky

$10 | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Throw it way back with a drive-in and three favorite retro movies: “The Goonies,” “The Karate Kid” and “Grease.” Tickets are only $10 for this special showing at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, which opened just last year. Get there early, because parking is first come, first served. Concessions are sold.

MONDAY, Sept. 2

Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle

Waterfront Park

Free | 8 a.m.-noon

Labor Day is meant to be celebrated in the sun, so get out by visiting Waterfront Park. There will tai chi, yoga and pickleball, as well as vendor booths and giveaways starting at 8 a.m. Afterward, at 10 a.m., choose from participating in one of three hikes, a 13.5-mile bike ride or a five-mile Ohio River paddle (kayak rentals are available on site or online).

Rose Island History Hike

Charlestown State Park

$9, out-of-state; $7 in-state | 10 a.m.-Noon

Find out the real story behind the abandoned Rose Island theme park at Charlestown State Park in this two hour history tour hosted by the park. Meet at the Trail 3 and 4 parking lot.