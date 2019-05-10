Through the Smoke: Seven Hours on a Food Truck (Told in 20 Photos)

Food trucks are seemingly everywhere — welcome invaders at almost any event in town or during a weekday lunch break. They offer a wide variety of cuisines. They’re easy — for you. But what most people don’t know is how many hours of preparation and care it takes to be set up and ready as a food truck. I met Warren Cox, owner of Bourbon Bent BBQ, downtown at 7 a.m. to capture an entire day in a food truck. When I arrived, Warren was plugging his truck into the generator and preparing to smoke some meat.

