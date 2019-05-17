On Saturday, May 25, the Louisville indie band Twenty First Century Fox will release their new album, New Energy, via a show at Odeon, but click below to listen to the full album a week early. New Energy, which was recorded at La La Land, is layered, catchy rock ‘n’ roll, with the band as sharp as ever.
Advance stream Twenty First Century Fox’s new album, ‘New Energy’
